Presidential Election

Electing Draghi as president “feasible” if plan for govt exists- former PM to paper

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The election of Prime Minister Mario Draghi as Italy’s new president “is feasible” if there is a plan in place for his succession as premier, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi...

AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew from the race for Italy's presidency on Saturday, two days before voting starts, but repeated his opposition to Prime Minister Mario Draghi taking the job. More than 1,000 MPs, senators and regional representatives will begin voting Monday, with several rounds -- each taking a day -- expected before a result.
whtc.com

Italian parties seek to solve presidential puzzle as election looms

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s myriad parties held behind-the-scenes talks on Friday seeking to avoid deadlock over the election of the next head of state, with the nomination of Prime Minister Mario Draghi seen as the most probable outcome. Parliamentarians and regional representatives will convene on Monday for an...
Matteo Renzi
Mario Draghi
Sergio Mattarella
Washington Post

Italy needs a new president and a stable government. Mario Draghi cannot be the answer to both.

ROME — Over the past year in Italy, Mario Draghi has been something of a one-man political solution. Handpicked as prime minister after a government collapse, Draghi immediately mustered the support of parties — nationalists and leftists alike — that had been battling each other for years. He guided the recovery from deep recession. He enacted rigid coronavirus protocols, staying popular all the while. He gave Italy, notorious for its political instability, one of the steadiest governments in Europe.
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
CNBC

Mario Draghi brought political stability to Italy. Now, a key election threatens it all

Draghi's government, comprised mostly of politicians from different parties and some technocrats, has appeased markets due to its parliamentary support and reform plans. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Draghi's departure would "trigger uncertainty regarding the new government and its policy effectiveness." Over 1,000 of the country's parliament and regional representatives...
whtc.com

German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) on Saturday elected arch-conservative Friedrich Merz their party leader to follow the more centrist Armin Laschet, who lost September’s national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. Merz, who has promised a break with the CDU’s centrist course...
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
The Independent

Austrian parliament to vote on universal vaccine mandate

Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its kind in Europe.The mandate drawn up by the government would apply to all residents of Austria age 18 and over, with exemptions for pregnant women, individuals who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, and people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months. It appears assured of approval. Chancellor Karl Nehammer's governing coalition, made up of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens worked with two of the three opposition parties in parliament on...
Europe
Elections
Rome, IT
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
AFP

Chile's president-elect unveils young, woman-majority cabinet

Chile's leftist president-elect Gabriel Boric, whose victory at the polls last month unsettled the markets, on Friday named the country's Central Bank governor as his finance minister in a young, diverse and woman-majority cabinet. Mario Marcel, an independent politician and former member of the Socialist Party, with which he maintains strong ties, had held various roles under center-left governments from 1990 to 2008. Now 62, he was appointed Reserve Bank governor by Socialist former president Michelle Bachelet for a five-year term that started in late 2016 and continued under her center-right successor Sebastian Pinera. Marcel was the favorite of the markets, which view his appointment as a sign of moderation in the economic reforms Boric had vowed to implement.
whtc.com

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West as...
