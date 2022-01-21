This Is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 532 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 167 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kewaunee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Kewaunee County stands at 250 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Green Bay metro area, Kewaunee County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).