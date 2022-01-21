This Is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,540 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 203 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, in some parts of the city the per capita death rate is more in line with the national average.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rockingham County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Rockingham County stands at 250 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Greensboro-High Point metro area, Rockingham County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

