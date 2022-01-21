ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drhnNZy00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 474 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 315 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Larue County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Larue County stands at 410 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area, Larue County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Larue County, KY 410 58 19,977 2,828
2 Hardin County, KY 334 361 22,165 23,959
3 Meade County, KY 194 55 14,983 4,244

