This Is the County in the Dothan, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drhnKvn00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 649 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 439 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geneva County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Geneva County stands at 528 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Dothan metro area, Geneva County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Geneva County, AL 528 140 19,425 5,146
2 Houston County, AL 424 442 20,313 21,197
3 Henry County, AL 391 67 21,975 3,763

Comments / 1

