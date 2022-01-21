ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drhnJ3400 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 2,391 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 298 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami County stands at 371 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dayton metro area, Miami County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami County, OH 371 389 21,761 22,806
2 Montgomery County, OH 298 1,586 20,747 110,383
3 Greene County, OH 251 416 19,374 32,124

