Robertson County, TX

This Is the County in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0drhnHHc00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States and the virus continues to claim lives. So far, 846,647 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 497 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 196 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 259 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Robertson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Robertson County stands at 403 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the College Station-Bryan metro area, Robertson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Robertson County, TX 403 68 23,979 4,050
2 Burleson County, TX 341 61 24,358 4,351
3 Brazos County, TX 168 368 23,172 50,792

POLITICS
