The upcoming Netflix series 'All of Us Are Dead' is gathering global attention. Previously on January 13, the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix series 'All of Us Are Dead' was released on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Just one week later, the trailer has already surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, gathering attention from viewers all over the world. 'All of Us Are Dead' is based on the webtoon of the same name. Another 'zombie' plot frequently seen in Korean projects, 'All of Us Are Dead' is receiving a lot of attention on whether it will live up to the success of the film 'Train To Busan', the Netflix original series 'Kingdom', and more.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO