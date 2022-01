Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we look to Keanu Reeves for some wisdom. After reprising his famed role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection last month, Keanu is back in action—and we couldn’t be happier about it. From his reputation for generous on-set gifting—he doled out Rolexes to his stunt team on John Wick: Chapter 4 and footed the bill for a cast and crew trip to S.F. after the latest Matrix—to his status as Canada’s best export, Reeves has shown us time and again that he is too good for this dimension. Today, we’re flipping through the pages of our Fall 1991 cover story with Reeves—shot right before his raunchy debut as a teenage runaway alongside River Phoenix in My Own Private Idaho—which offers us endless reminders of the actor’s boundless charisma. (And did we mention the steamy pictures? So sit back, grab a pen—you just might learn a thing or two.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO