Bubba Wallace has attended his fair share of games at Spectrum Center during his time in Charlotte. Wallace, a longtime Charlotte Hornets fan more famously known for his ability to drive race cars, notices a distinct contrast in the way things feel during a typical game day now. He can appreciate the level of excitement encasing the uptown venue and the optimism oozing thanks to the up-and-coming young Hornets. They are a hot ticket and draw 14,000-plus on a typical night, welcoming a sellout crowd of 19,139 in three of their past five games and six times overall this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO