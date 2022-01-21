ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dems look ahead to midterms as Biden's approval rating dips

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden's first year in office has ended with some...

The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low, Least Popular Among Hispanics

President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to drop as voters grow increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of key issues, according to the results of a new poll. Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low of 33%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, with 53% of Americans saying they disapprove of the president’s performance. The rating is down 3% since November 2021, when Biden held a 36% approval rating.
Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden is taking his push for voting rights to Georgia to make an urgent appeal to protect the rights that he says are under attack. There is a pair of federal voting bills on the line that Democrats say would protect access to the ballot, including providing universal access to mail-in voting and making election day a federal holiday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022.
Dems Look to Biden for Voting Rights Momentum

Democrats face a critical week on their long-standing voting rights push, hoping a major speech from President Joe Biden can exert some influence on the remaining holdouts in the party to support a Senate rules change needed to unlock their stalled legislation. [. Read:. Senate Action on Rules Change by...
Poll: Biden approval rating mixed; Hogan approval rating high

Maryland voters offered their opinion on the jobs of President Joe Biden and Gov. Larry Hogan in the latest Gonzales poll. The telephone poll of 807 registered voters was conducted between Dec. 20 and Dec. 30, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%. More than...
