Another video for Horizon Forbidden West has dropped, this time featuring some behind-the-scenes insight with the forthcoming adventure’s cast. Returning in the lead role is, of course, Ashly Burch as Aloy. But she’s not the only returning face as we learned in yesterday’s trailer. Sylens is also back for the sequel, portrayed once more by Lance Reddick. The video sits down to chat with both of them on their characters, and how they felt returning to the roles. John MacMillan also returns as Aloy’s friend Varl and looks like he gets on like a house on fire with John Hopkins, who plays Erend – just like their in game counterparts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO