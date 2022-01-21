‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey Glows in This Tiny, Tender Sundance Discovery

There are a whole lot of cigarettes in “Call Jane,” a detail — along with flip bob hairstyles and polyester pantsuits — that demonstrates director Phyllis Nagy’s commitment to the late-’60s period, even as it shows that the movie isn’t trying to tell women what to do with their bodies. Inspired by true events, this Sundance-blessed abortion drama takes place more than 50 years ago, but it could hardly be more timely today, as the Supreme Court considers several cases with the potential to roll back the freedoms granted by Roe v. Wade. Set in 1968, half a decade before that decision, the movie tells the story of the Chicago-based network of activists who called themselves the Jane Collective — a clandestine group of women committed to helping other women find a safe way to get illegal abortions. As the tagline goes, “You’ve come a long way, baby.”
