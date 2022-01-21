ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey Glows in This Tiny, Tender Sundance Discovery

By Peter Debruge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same day faded-romance drama “A Love Song” screened for the Sundance Film Festival, I caught an interview with Marilyn Bergman on NPR in which the late lyricist described the time director Richard Brooks came to her and partner Alan with a request: “I want you to write me a song...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Affonso Gonçalves
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Dale Dickey
Person
Richard Brooks
Person
Wes Studi
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Person
Chloé Zhao
