Don’t count out Mitch Henderson and the Princeton Tigers. The Tigers have won nine straight and are a prefect 4-0 in Ivy League play. Several of these victories have come down to the final moments, including three decided by a single possession. Two of the wins came without star guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game. It seems as though every game, someone different comes up with a historic moment.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO