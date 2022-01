AMHERST – Deep in the hole, the UMass men’s basketball team kept digging to come out the other side. The Minutemen went 7-of-7 from the free throw line and made 3-of-3 shots from the field over the final three minutes to beat Saint Louis 91-85 on Thursday at the Mullins Center. It snapped a four-game losing streak and paid off weeks of binding together.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO