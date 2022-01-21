ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

False banana: Is Ethiopia's enset 'wondercrop' for climate change?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say the plant enset, an Ethiopian staple, could be a new superfood and a lifesaver in the face of climate change. The banana-like crop has the potential to feed more than 100 million people in a warming world, according to a new study. The plant is almost unknown...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

Climate change:

From COP26 (Glasgow) to COP27 (Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt): What to expect at Africa’s COP. Despite progress towards the shared goal of addressing climate change, COP26 did not sufficiently put the world on track to successfully tackle the problem. The outcomes especially fell short of what Africans had hoped for. On the positive side, the Glasgow Accord kept the “1.5oC warming goal alive,” and countries have been asked to come to COP27, to be held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, with more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs). A new agreement on global carbon trading was achieved, adding a much-needed tool to the fight against climate change. Negotiators reached other significant agreements in Glasgow, notably 65 countries committed to phasing out coal power, more than 100 countries agreed to slash methane emissions, and 130 countries—representing over 90 percent of the world’s forests—pledged to end deforestation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘A future full of risks’: What’s next for climate crisis conversations in 2022?

A “code red for humanity”. Those were the words that dominated headlines last year as the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the first chapter of its landmark report, sounding alarm bells that the internationally agreed threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global heating was “perilously close”.Its publication came amidst a summer of wildfires, which tore through landscapes in California, parts of Greece, Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Italy and Siberia. The effects were devastating; in the US alone the Dixie Fire burned 963,309 acres before it was contained. Globally, the fires were responsible for the release of 6450...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Cornwall's rockpool species 'threatened by climate change'

A study has suggested that many rockpool species are threatened by climate change and would not survive crossing the Channel's currents. The University of Exeter's study focused on the St Piran's hermit crab, which appeared in Cornwall in 2016. The crab travelled on "freak" currents from South Brittany in France,...
ANIMALS
Arizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: Forests, carbon and climate change

Forests and forest soils are important to climate change because they contain a lot of carbon. Globally, forests contain over 800 gigatons (Gt) of carbon and forest soils, another 1,500 Gt (a Gt is 2.2 trillion pounds). Forests have been headline news in the past few years, some good and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Climate Change#Staple Food#Ethiopian#Hawassa University#African#The Royal Botanic Gardens
techxplore.com

Fusion's role in fighting climate change

Excitement about fusion energy is growing. The international ITER project in France, which counts China, India, Europe, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and the United States as its partners, is starting to assemble the world's most powerful fusion experiment. It is designed to produce 10 times more fusion power, in the form of heat, than the power injected into the fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foxwilmington.com

Climate Change Is Causing Europe’s Largest Glacier Mass to Rapidly Melt

Iceland’s third-largest glacier and the largest glacier mass in Europe is now dissolving at rates never before seen in human history. That’s because of human-caused climate change. Ice all over the planet is rapidly melting. Scientists say all that water rushing into the world’s oceans is not only...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum s virtual gathering.Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres moved online this week after COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Critics regularly fault the Davos event for hosting elites touting high-minded but often empty goals deemed out of touch with regular people.As usual, big ideas were debated, but no concrete deals emerged. The forum announced Friday that it...
WORLD
FOX40

German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewichitan.com

Climate Change Guest Column: Initial Responses to Technogenic Climate Change

Edward Roberts, under the anonym “strannikov”, has written flash fiction since 2007 appearing online at Delicious Demon, Language Is a Virus, Gone Lawn Journal, Metazen, Dead Mule School of Southern Literature, Fictionaut, and The Miscreant. His verse (since 2016) has appeared at Fictionaut and Literati Magazine and in print at Chiron Review.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Tonga: Survivor tells of sea escape from tsunami-struck island

The tale of a man who says he floated in the sea for more than a day to survive the tsunami which hit Tonga has captured global media attention. The volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the island nation on Saturday, sweeping Atata local Lisala Folau out to sea. Mr Folau...
CHINA
Vox

What the Doomsday Clock is really counting down to

One hundred seconds to midnight. That’s the latest setting of the Doomsday Clock, unveiled yesterday morning by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. That matches the setting in 2020 and 2021, making all three years the closest the Clock has been to midnight...
SCIENCE
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Amid Volcanic Crisis in Tonga, Arts Enterprise TBA21-Academy Calls for Support

In the wake of an underwater volcanic eruption that led to a crisis in the Kingdom of Tonga, the oceanically inclined arts enterprise TBA21-Academy has issued a plea for help. “Scientists estimated the eruption exerted a force equivalent to 1,000 Hiroshima nuclear bombs that was heard more than 750km away in Fiji to be the largest worldwide over the last 30 years,” reads a “Call to Action” at TBA21-Academy’s website. “A thick layer of ash remains across Tonga, poisoning drinking water supplies and killing crops, whilst the world’s highest concentration of toxic sulfur dioxide gas currently measured over the Pacific Ocean...
WORLD
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
UPI News

China, Russia block U.S. bid for more North Korea sanctions

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council failed to impose a new round of U.S.-led sanctions on North Korean individuals over the regime's latest ballistic missile launches, with Russia and China reportedly blocking the measure in an emergency closed-door meeting. The meeting was held Thursday at the request...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy