ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, MI

Boys basketball: Ida makes it two in a row; Whiteford, Dundee win

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LecHW_0drhh6jI00

Ida wins second straight after 0-6 start

CLINTON – Ida’s boys basketball team tasted victory for the first time this season Tuesday night.

The flavor was so good that the Blue Streaks wanted another bite Thursday.

Coach Jared Janssen’s team made it two wins in a row by toppling 5-3 Clinton 58-44.

“For the second game in a row everyone who entered the game scored and contributed,” Janssen said. “I want to give a lot of credit to our defense tonight. It was the best I have watched us contest shots in a long time.”

Tyler Robertson led the offense with 19 points. No one else finished with more than 7 points for the 2-6 Blue Streaks, but nine players scored.

Beck Kukielo scored 17 points and Shay Shoenberg added 10, but Ida’s junior varsity (6-2) fell 47-43

Ida ; 18 ; 13 ; 15 ; 12 ; - ; 58

Clinton ; 13 ; 9 ; 13 ; 9 ; - ; 44

IDA: Robertson 6 (4) 3-4 19, Miller 1 0-2 2, Czlapinski 2 0-0 4, Sampson 1 4-9 6, Schrader 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hovest 2 3-3 7, Morrison 2 1-2 5, Diedrich 2 0-0 4, Kukiela 2 (2) 0-0 6. Totals 20 (7) 11-20 55.

CLINTON: Huston 1 (1) 0-0 3, Tschirhart 2 (1) 0-0 5, VanSickle 0 2-2 2, Stackford 5 (1) 6-7 17, Busz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gilson 0 1-4 1, Stelzer 3 (3) 2-2 11. Totals 13 (7) 11-15 44.

Whiteford 81, Morenci 55

MORENCI – Whiteford had a double-digit lead before Morenci managed a point and ran its record to 6-2.

“We came out fast with a 10-0 lead and just kind of kept building from there,” Whiteford coach Nick Abalos said.

Cole Giesige led the way with a season-high 25 points and Luke Rasor added 13 points and had a big game on the boards.

It was the fourth-straight win for the Bobcats.

“I think we’ve put together a string of pretty good performances lately,” Abalos said. “We’re playing fast. I am proud of them.”

Whiteford’s junior varsity won 67-20.

Whiteford; 15 ; 14 ; 25 ; 17 ; - ; 81

Morenci ; 6 ; 19 ; 12 ; 18 ; - ; 55

WHITEFORD: S. Ruddy 3 (1) 0-0 7, Hill 4 (3) 0-0 11, R. Ruddy 1 0-0 2, I. Joerin 2 (1) 1-2 6, Rasor 6 1-3 13, Willis 2 1-2 5, Giesige 11 (2) 1-4 25, DeBarr 0 2-2 2, Andrews 1 0-0 2, L. Joerin 2 0-0 4, Stevens 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 (7) 6-13 81.

MORENCI: Reincke 4 (3) 0-0 11, Pike 2 0-0 4, Mansfield 4 (1) 10-10 19, Bachelder 9 3-8 21. Totals 19 (4) 13-18 55.

Dundee 42, Hillsdale 31

DUNDEE – Dundee locked down to earn its eighth win of the season by holding Hillsdale to just 2 points in the fourth quarter.

“Neither team played great, but the bottom line is that we came out with a win,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said of his 8-2 team.

Braiden Whitaker led the winners with 16 points and Drew Bolster hit some key 3-pointers.

Dundee ; 10 ; 14 ; 9 ; 9 ; -- ; 42

Hillsdale ; 6 ; 13 ; 10 ; 2 ; -- ; 31

DUNDEE: Carner 1 0-0 2, Atkinson 0 0-2 0, Irwin 2 0-0 4, Layton 3 0-0 6, Bolster 3 (2) 0-0 8, Whitaker 8 0-2 16, Salenbien 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 (2) 0-4 42.

HILLSDALE: Bowles 4 (3) 2-4 13, Torres 1 0-0 2, Flannery 5 3-4 13, Happ 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 11 (4) 6-7 31.

Adrian Madison 55, Erie Mason 52

ADRIAN – Erie Mason let a 23-7 lead in the second quarter slip away and suffered its first Tri-County Conference loss of the season.

Mason led 35-27 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters. Madison finally took the lead in the fourth quarter and Mason missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.

“They were as fired up in the second half as any group we faced this year” Mason coach Kevin Skaggs said. “Credit to them on the win. … You can’t skip steps and this group is no exception.”

Alex Langenderfer scored a career-high 19 points to lead Mason and Carson Brown added 13.

Mason dipped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the TCC.

Madison ; 7 ; 20 ; 16 ; 12 ; - ; 55

Erie Mason ; 17 ; 18 ; 11 ; 6 ; - ; 52

ADRIAN MADISON: Burciaga 3 (1) 3-4 10, Powers 2 (1) 2-2 7, Grof 2 3-4 7, Benson 2 0-0 4, A. Nieto 3 0-1 6, Regalado 2 3-4 7, M. Nieto 6 2-4 14. Totals 20 (2) 13-19 55.

ERIE MASON: Langenderfer 11 (3) 4-6 19, Carson Brown 4 (2) 3-4 13, Casey Brown 1 (1) 2-3 5, Worden 2 0-1 4, Herrera 1 2-2 4, Sweeney 3 1-4 7. Totals 17(6) 12-20 52.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Boys basketball: Ida makes it two in a row; Whiteford, Dundee win

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundee, MI
Dundee, MI
Education
City
Ida Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
Dundee, MI
Sports
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Morenci, MI
newsnationnow.com

Judge blocks Biden federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees who failed to comply. It was the latest setback to White House efforts to require various...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Robertson
The Associated Press

Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
CELEBRITIES
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

732
Followers
581
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy