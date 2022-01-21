Letters to the editor for Jan. 21

Vaccination 'freedom' cards

It’s time to get real about Covid. Vaccinations have been available and free for almost a year. There is plenty of scientific information out there for anyone to research. At this point, if you have not gotten a shot, you don’t want one and to honor your right to this freedom the government needs to stop spending money on free testing and free vaccinations.

Hospitals need to limit the space it has for unvaccinated patients and let the people with other conditions use the services. Your choice to not vaccinate should mean you are willing to accept the consequences, stay home and hope for the best. We need to protect the children, vaccinate them. For those who experience an epiphany, go to your physician and pay for the vaccination. Unvaccinated people are hosts for new variants, so this covid thing is going to go on for a long time. Thank you to all those people who hold their freedom cards, proof of vaccination, you are doing the right thing.

Theresa Roberts

St. George

Daily delivery

When you are 80 years old you become even more set in your ways. I like sitting in a comfortable chair and reading my daily newspaper. Even if I get ink on my hands and have to take the papers to the recycle bin. I also like holding a book. Funny I know.

First, there was a charge to go paperless and I get it, also the extra charge for the “special editions” each month. Then the monthly fee went up. Now we no longer will get Saturday delivery.

I do not like having to sit at the computer to “read” my newspaper even if others do. Guess I will have to decide what to do about that.

Darlene Adams

St George