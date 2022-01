The Atlantic League, an independently owned and operated baseball league that has a partnership agreement with Major League Baseball, will use standard pitching rubber dimensions and resume having home plate umpires call balls and strikes in 2022, the league announced. Last year the league tested a 61-foot, 6-inch mound and the automated strike zone, or sometimes referred to as “robot umps.” It will go back to a 60-foot, 6-inch mound and drop the automated ball-strike system in 2022.

