Okay, so, we think we might have found the ultimate pals’ getaway. Friends, the rental in question is a fully-functioning pub. The sixteenth-century building is in the UK’s picturesque Lincolnshire Wolds (an official area of outstanding natural beauty), and has room for a whopping 14 guests. In other words: pretty all your closest mates, or extended family, could stay at the White Hart Inn. And if you’re feeling generous? There’s room for up to 40 in the bar area, so you could host a big night in for everyone you know, too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO