Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Stocks wobbled between gains and losses on Wall Street Friday...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Macon Telegraph

Stocks of the Week: JPMorgan, Chipotle, Netflix

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.58% last week, and was down 5.70% on a year-to-date basis ahead of Monday’s whipsaw session. “It’s not often we see down sessions every day during a calendar week. But then, the technical condition has been weak for a while as we have noted,” TheStreet’s Action Alerts Plus team wrote. According to the AAP, the current sentiment and indicators are reaching extreme levels though, and that means a big powerful rally is likely to ensue within days.
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges nearly 20 per cent amid subscriber growth worries

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
