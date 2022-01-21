Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.58% last week, and was down 5.70% on a year-to-date basis ahead of Monday’s whipsaw session. “It’s not often we see down sessions every day during a calendar week. But then, the technical condition has been weak for a while as we have noted,” TheStreet’s Action Alerts Plus team wrote. According to the AAP, the current sentiment and indicators are reaching extreme levels though, and that means a big powerful rally is likely to ensue within days.

