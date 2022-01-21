Saturday's IHSAA boys high school basketball matchups around Morgan County

Martinsville (7-6) at Bloomington South (9-5)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

: Kip Staggs, 83-112 in 9th year at Martinsville. J.R. Holmes, 727-231 in 40th year at Bloomington South, 870-349 in 52nd year overall.

Series last 35 years

: Bloomington South, 32-10.

Last meeting

: Bloomington South, 57-33, Mar. 5, 2021, sectional.

Outlook

: Bloomington South will be a tough task for Martinsville, but if there's a year for the Artesians to capture their first win over the Panthers since 2012, this would be it. Bloomington South has proven more vulnerable this season than in the past, but to defeat the Panthers, Martinsville will need to achieve the level of play it did with Bloomington North last week by knocking down shots, limiting mistakes, staying out of foul trouble and being tidy on defense. Bloomington South will celebrate the strongest three-year run in the school's history in between the junior varsity and varsity games.

McCutcheon (4-8) at Mooresville (7-4)

Tip

: 7:30 p.m.

Coaches

: Tyler Scherer, 60-43 in 5th year at McCutcheon, 164-85 in 11th year overall. Shabaz Khaliq, 7-3 in 1st year at Mooresville, 221-99 in 14th year overall.

Series last 35 years

: No meetings.

Outlook

: With no prior meetings between these two, there will be unfamiliarity as things kick off. However, this should be a winnable matchup for the Pioneers, who possess more offensive firepower, so long as they're able to get their defense back up to par.

Indian Creek (3-8) at West Vigo (9-5)

Tip

: 1:00 p.m.

Coaches

: Drew Glentzer, 60-47 in 5th year at Indian Creek, 152-119 in 12th year overall. Joe Boehler, 159-160 in 14th year at West Vigo.

Series last 35 years

: Indian Creek, 2-1.

Last meeting

: Indian Creek, 59-44, Jan. 23, 2021.

Outlook

: West Vigo may possess the better record, but when comparing common opponents, Indian Creek has the edge over the Vikings in all but one matchup (against Owen Valley), so this could make for a competitive Western Indiana Conference game. To have success, Indian Creek will need to find their scorers Javan Crouch and Landon Sichting early and often.

