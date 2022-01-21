ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Early Literacy Playroom

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
sanmarcostx.gov
 1 day ago

Children learn through play! Families can explore hands-on activities designed to teach...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Take Steps to Support Literacy

(Family Features) Reading is a foundation for learning, yet a vast gap exists in access to books for low-income neighborhoods. According to the Handbook of Literacy Research, in low-income neighborhoods, the ratio of books per child is just one age-appropriate book for every 300 children. Without books in the home, children lack the opportunity to practice reading skills and are exposed to fewer opportunities to build their vocabularies.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC Action News

Developing Child Literacy and Love For Reading

Albert Whitman Media the media affiliate of independent children’s publisher Albert Whitman & Co., has launched The Book Club a digital app for pre-K–5th grade learners featuring hundreds of popular stories from the vast Albert Whitman library, designed for both home and classroom use. Created under the supervision of educators and language arts and curriculum experts, and aligned with the US Common Core reading standards, The Book Club reimagines classic and contemporary Albert Whitman books, from The Boxcar Children® collection to the Latinx superhero Zapato Power series. Each book features animated illustrations, professional voiceovers, sync to text highlighting, and interactive games, all to make reading more fun and enjoyable, while enhancing the literacy level and comprehension skills of young learners. For kids 4–12, The Book Club offers hundreds of animated read-aloud or read-along Albert Whitman series including The Boxcar Children®, Great Big Feelings, Zapato Power, The Way I Feel, and A Dog’s Day, along with games, activities, and awards to encourage a lifelong love for reading. For teachers, The Book Club includes integration with Google Classroom single sign-on, making registration and rostering easy. Following the simple sign-up process, teachers can access a comprehensive reporting dashboard that tracks students’ overall reading habits, engagement, assignment completion, and level progression, as well as the app’s many interactive features developed to keep students on a reading path and serve as a learning bridge between classroom and home.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX8 News

Here are ways to help kids understand financial literacy

(WGHP) — 11-year-old Liam has learned important lessons on how to budget money. “In our house, we have three jars. One is for saving, one is for giving and one is for spending,” he said. It’s a concept that’s simple enough for kids to understand and for parents to execute. “Kids shouldn’t come into adulthood and […]
KIDS
siouxcenter.org

Financial Literacy Class for Parents

Everyone is welcome to join this class with Carol Ehlers, ISU Extension. You'll practice a way to read with children that gives them an opportunity to become storytellers. The books will have a money theme. It is strongly recommended that families attend either the morning or afternoon session prior to...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
desoto.tx.us

Story Time - Pre-School Early Literacy Class

Every Thursday, join us in the library for a special Pre-School Literacy Class story time program!. This program, ideal for 3 - 6 year-olds, will include reading time with a focus on phonics and school readiness, and follow with a craft. This program is free. No registration required. For more...
DESOTO, TX
WOOD

Braille Literacy Month

Thornapple Kellogg closed Thursday due to threat, subject in custody. GRPD chief candidates share visions for department. Confusion over expungement laws prompts Kent Co. how-to guide. Ask Ellen: Do we get more snow when it is very cold?. Temporary memorial at Oxford High School to be removed. Storm Team 8...
ENVIRONMENT
PWLiving

Red Carpet for Literacy

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The stars were all out at Old Bridge Elementary School for a family engagement event, “Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Literacy.” Students and their families came together to learn about literacy tools, including Lexia Learning, a personalized learning tool on critical reading and language skills.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Library Adult Literacy Program Offering Range of Programs

Lassen Library’s Adult Literacy Program is currently offering adult learners a wide-ranging assortment of free resources at the library on Main Street. The Adult Literacy Program offers free one-on-one tutoring and small group classes for adults who are interested in improving their reading, math and computer skills. Adult learners are provided a warm and safe environment at the Lassen Library. The Adult Literacy Program provides all of the curriculum and resources for free.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Claire Beach: Edmonds School District teacher and media literacy advocate

A bright light has gone out in Edmonds and the world with the passing of beloved teacher, mother, sister, friend, filmmaker and advocate for media literacy: Claire Douglas Beach. Since 2001, Claire taught thousands of students in the Seattle and Edmonds School Districts as Technology Media Instructor. Her “superpower” was...
EDMONDS, WA
mycouriertribune.com

Library system launches new early literacy app

The Mid-Continent Public Library System has announced the launch of a new app designed to help caregivers engage in constructive, enriching, and fun literacy activities with their children. Free to download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, MCPL’s Grow A Reader app focuses on developing children’s pre-reading skills so they can become strong readers and lifelong learners, according to a release.
CELL PHONES
Frederick News-Post

Literacy Council Tutor Training Workshop

Experienced tutor trainers will help prepare you to tutor an adult English Language Learner or a Basic Literacy (native English speaker) student. Completion of a Volunteer Information Session is required before attending a Tutor Training Workshop. Must also attend Jan. 29 session.
EDUCATION
Daily Herald

A B Cook, NSDAR Promotes Literacy

The Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter, NSDAR held its January's monthly meeting at Bernie's Book Bank in Lake Bluff. David, a staff member gave us an insight about Bernie's Book Bank. Bernie's Book Bank which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit was established in 2009 by Brian Floriani in his garage. The organization is named after Brian's Father Bernie. Brian's father Bernie knew the importance that reading is the single most important skill a child needs. Since being founded, Bernie's Book Bank has distributed over 20 million books to children, ages infant through 6th grade in schools from Joliet, IL to Milwaukee WI. The schools are identified by the school-wide demographics based on the percentage of students who qualify for government assistance with free or reduced lunch and fee waivers. Every child in the designated school then receives 8 age appropriate books once a year, to take home and call their own. They are sorted in bright lime green bags (Bernie's signature color) that are new or gently used. One of our members is a Kindergarten teacher. She says that when the kids see the lime green bag of books they get so excited. She encourages her students to trade books if the titles perhaps might not interest that child. By trading the books with each other she says it helps the children with social skills and etiquette. After the chapter meeting was over, the members of Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter volunteered for a 90 minute session to place the lime green Bernie's Book Bank stickers on books. The chapter members stickered 2-1/2 pallets of books. In addition to volunteering, members brought books to be donated and gave monetary donations as well. These volunteer hours are counted by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as Service to America hours. In 2021 the members of Ansel Brainerd Cook amassed close to 5000 volunteer hours in the communities we work and live in.
LAKE BLUFF, IL
hcpl.net

Harris County Public Library Launches Ambitious Early Literacy Initiative

HOUSTON, TX – Harris County Public Library (HCPL) is spearheading a county-wide early literacy initiative designed to prepare area children from birth to age 5 for success in school. The Growing Readers project is a comprehensive program that gives parents and caregivers the tools, know-how, and resources to make everyday activities into fun, enriching learning experiences for families with young children.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Daily Collegian

Financial literacy webinar on Jan. 25 to cover student loans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will offer a webinar covering student loans from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. . Find a full calendar of financial literacy events, including their Zoom links, at financialliteracy.psu.edu. The January webinar will feature Anne Grybowski,...
COLLEGES
PBS NewsHour

Inventor Louis Braille touched lives with literacy

Few inventors have had such a positive effect on so many lives as Louis Braille, the remarkable educator, innovator and advocate for the blind. Braille was born about 20 miles east of Paris in Coupvray, France, on Jan. 4, 1809. As a boy of 3, Louis was playing at his father’s leather workbench with a sharp cobbler’s tool when he poked one of his own eyes, causing severe damage. Like the great American humorist James Thurber, Braille’s other eye became inflamed and he developed sympathetic ophthalmia, whereby both the physical wound to one eye and the “sympathetic” inflammation of the other caused him to completely lose his sight by the age of 5.
MUSIC
sanmarcostx.gov

Teen Take & Make Service Kit

Need volunteer hours for school? Want to give back to the community? Pick up a teen take & make service kit! This month we’re partnering with Meals on Wheels to create Valentine’s Day placemats for senior citizens. Completed service kits must be returned to the library by January 31st to receive volunteer hours. For ages 12-17.
KIDS
sanmarcostx.gov

Teen Service Club

Need volunteer hours for school? Want to give back to the community? Join our teen service club! This month we’ll be partnering with Meals on Wheels to create Valentine’s Day placemats for senior citizens. For ages 12-17.
KIDS
San Diego Channel

WATCH: Project Literacy 10News Special 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Council on Literacy is committed to improving the reading and writing skills of young children, students, and adults. The pandemic has created challenges that have never been seen before. But local organizations have found ways to make sure the effort to improve...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy