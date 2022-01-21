Early Literacy Playroom

The Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter, NSDAR held its January's monthly meeting at Bernie's Book Bank in Lake Bluff. David, a staff member gave us an insight about Bernie's Book Bank. Bernie's Book Bank which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit was established in 2009 by Brian Floriani in his garage. The organization is named after Brian's Father Bernie. Brian's father Bernie knew the importance that reading is the single most important skill a child needs. Since being founded, Bernie's Book Bank has distributed over 20 million books to children, ages infant through 6th grade in schools from Joliet, IL to Milwaukee WI. The schools are identified by the school-wide demographics based on the percentage of students who qualify for government assistance with free or reduced lunch and fee waivers. Every child in the designated school then receives 8 age appropriate books once a year, to take home and call their own. They are sorted in bright lime green bags (Bernie's signature color) that are new or gently used. One of our members is a Kindergarten teacher. She says that when the kids see the lime green bag of books they get so excited. She encourages her students to trade books if the titles perhaps might not interest that child. By trading the books with each other she says it helps the children with social skills and etiquette. After the chapter meeting was over, the members of Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter volunteered for a 90 minute session to place the lime green Bernie's Book Bank stickers on books. The chapter members stickered 2-1/2 pallets of books. In addition to volunteering, members brought books to be donated and gave monetary donations as well. These volunteer hours are counted by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as Service to America hours. In 2021 the members of Ansel Brainerd Cook amassed close to 5000 volunteer hours in the communities we work and live in.

