The past two years has been great for American technology stocks. They have benefitted from a huge amount of investor optimism as the Covid-19 pandemic pushes a lot of activity online. Money printing by the US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at near-zero levels, allowing them to raise plenty of capital on the basis of future profitability, even if they are currently losing large sums of money. However, with the pandemic starting to wane, and the Fed preparing to tighten policy, this party seems to be coming to an end. Some of the more bubbly stocks are starting to experience large falls, including HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS).

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO