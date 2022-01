The city of Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million between 2010 and 2016. After a City Council proposal failed in 2020, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and the Coalition for Property Tax Justice revealed a tentative plan Saturday for compensation and dignity restoration. At the root of the new proposal is the idea that the overtaxation was dehumanizing and systemic — it took away residents' dignity. To fully repay what Detroiters have lost, the city must restore that dignity,...

