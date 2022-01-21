ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fraudsters hijack Instagram accounts to scam others

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who lost £1,200 when her Instagram account was hijacked said she feels "violated". Fraudsters managed to lure Nicole Reeves into the online scam in December by posing as one of her friends and promising her £5,000. Ms Reeves, 36, was persuaded to record a video...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

NBC10 I-Team: Hackers hijack Facebook accounts of deceased users

(WJAR) — What happens to your social media accounts after you die?. It’s a question most people never think about, including Chelsea Apanovitch, who says Facebook was the last thing on her mind when her brother, 36-year-old Jonathan Miller, lost his battle to a lifelong disease called Gastroschisis in May of 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

These Celebrities Keep Secret Instagram & Twitter Accounts, Do You?

"Finsta" ...an abbreviated slang for "Fake Instagram." By this logic, you can guess what a "Fwitter" is... well, these types of secret and private secondary social media accounts are what celebrities keep, for obvious reasons. But folks like you and I, we can have our own reasons for maintaining a secondary account...
CELEBRITIES
Light Stalking

Instagram Finally Introduces Customized Account Page Options

Instagram keeps adding more and more features to make it the go-to platform for all things social media. Whether it is competing with Tiktok, WhatsApp, YouTube, Patreon, or even the Facebook mothership, Instagram will do whatever it takes to stay relevant and we’re all here for it. This latest...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Hijack#Apple Id#Bbc Radio#Bbc Radio 4
igeeksblog.com

How to unlink your Facebook account from Instagram (2022)

Facebook and Instagram are two social media platforms that work very well together. From posts to stories, everything can be cross-shared between platforms. However, it may not be for everyone! You may want to keep both profiles separate! That is why in this article, we will tell you a step-by-step guide on how to unlink your Facebook account from Instagram.
INTERNET
maketecheasier.com

How to Block Someone on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Other Apps

Don’t want to interact with someone on your social media apps? You can simply block them. Blocking a user stops them from communicating with you on that particular app. You will no longer be bothered by their presence or messages. This article details how to block and unblock a user on some of the most popular social media apps including Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Discord, Telegram, and Snapchat.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Facebook, Instagram pull down fake accounts targeting Scotland

Facebook and its photo site Instagram pulled down 134 Iranian-linked fake accounts in December that posted about current events including content that promoted Scotland's independence from the UK. Facebook, now rebranded as Meta, said Thursday that the accounts violated its rules against using accounts to mislead people or the social...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Slate

My Daughter Insists on Editing My Appearance in Her Instagram Posts

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I have a problem with the way that my daughter (28) chooses to represent me and other family members on Instagram. She loves to post pictures of her life, and she recently shared photos from some family holiday celebrations. My daughter often edits her face and physique in the pictures she posts. She’s an adult, so as much as I might not like it, ultimately that’s her decision. However, I draw the line at editing others. In the recently uploaded family pictures, she edited all of us, making us look taller, giving the women smaller waists, smoothing everyone’s skin, and changing facial features. When I saw these pictures, I told my daughter that I did not want her posting edited photos of me and asked that she post unedited photos or take them down altogether. I also explained that I found it hurtful that she made these edits without consulting me, as if to say that she couldn’t be seen on social media with the real me. Her sister has said the same thing to her.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GreenMatters

Live Vicariously Through These Incredible #VanLife Instagram Accounts

For those of us who work our 9 to 5 jobs from an office or even a desk in our apartment, living out of a van may be but a mere pipe dream. In addition to the fact that van life provides for so many fantastic travel opportunities, it can also be sustainable, promoting a minimalist and low-waste lifestyle. That's why we've rounded up a few of our favorite van life Instagram accounts, if you'd like to live vicariously through the increasingly popular nomadic lifestyle.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

'Serial' romance fraudster jailed for trying to scam 670 people in the UK

A romance scammer in the United Kingdom has been jailed after trying to con 670 people. According to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), Osagie Aigbonohan, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, used a range of fake names, dating apps, and social media networks to find and connect with potential victims who were looking for a relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Sketchy ‘Account Recovery’ Services Are Trying to Scam Hacking Victims on Twitter

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. People often get locked out of their online accounts. Sometimes they may have lost access to the email address registered to the account. Or perhaps the site or social network’s process for getting back in is so convoluted or ineffective, like Instagram’s, that people pay thousands of dollars for help from semi-professionals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rising number of people falling victim to ‘Dear Mum’ scam on Whatsapp

A rising number of people are falling victim to a scam on Whatsapp where fraudsters convince people to send them money by posing as friends and family in financial difficulty. The ‘Dear Mum’ scam involves fraudsters posing as people’s children by pretending they have lost or damaged their phone and are having to contact their parents from a different number. The scammers then ask their parents to lend them money for a new phone or to cover their bills.According to Barclays, reports of the scam quadrupled over the last three months of last year, compared with the previous three.The bank...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy