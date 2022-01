Aisha Visram envisions a day when her accomplishments aren’t as big of a deal as they were last week. “A woman stood on the bench for an NHL game and it felt like the entire sporting world took notice and that’s obviously not what we want,” she said. “If people can’t remember the last time there was a woman on an NHL bench, it’s clearly been too long. There’s no easy answer as to how to move forward but I hope at some point soon that it’s no longer news.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO