ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Women's safety: Vigil to be held in support of raped teenager

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA vigil in support of a teenager who was raped a week ago is to be held later in support of women's safety. The 18-year-old reported that two men dressed in dark clothing, gloves and face coverings, approached her from behind at about 22:20 GMT on 13 January. She...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

A vigil for Ashling Murphy is being held in Lincoln today

A vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place today on Lincoln’s High Street at 3:55 pm. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was murdered whilst jogging in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland last week. Organisers of the vigil said: “We are here to honour and remember...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Home Office support of safety app fails to address male violence against women, campaigners say

Women’s groups have urged the government to implement measures which “address the behaviour of violent men” after it backed a new app that allows users’ friends and family to track their journey home.Path Community aims to help women and other vulnerable groups get home safely by providing them with a monitored route. The app allows users to choose nominated “guardians” who will be able to track their journey. If the walker moves more than 40 metres from the designated route, or stops for more than three minutes, it will ask them if they are OK. If there is no reply...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#South London#Crime#Violence Against Women#Met Police#The Peckham Liberal Club#Bbc London
BBC

Doctor 'not convinced' murder accused husband was depressed

A man who denies murdering his wife but admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility was not sufficiently depressed to use that as a partial defence, a trial has heard. Forensic psychiatrist Dr Tom Wynne said he was "not convinced" David Maggs, 71, was suffering a moderate depressive episode...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told

A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard. Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019. Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Pastor' arrested after disabled people found locked in his basement

A self-styled pastor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly keeping eight disabled people locked in the basement of their home. Police say Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and his wife operated an unlicensed care facility at a property in Griffin, near Atlanta, Georgia. Investigators say the pair controlled the...
HOMELESS
FOX 61

'It's horrible out here': Vigil held for Hartford homicide victim

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Police are still investigating the first homicide of the year that happened Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight. "It's horrible out here," said Drenda Stanley. "It's terrible." After hearing that 22-year-old Kendall Fair was shot and killed, Stanley said she had a sea of emotions flood...
HARTFORD, CT
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Recordings reveal toddler being hit, murder trial told

A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial. Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019. Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ella Parker: Pregnant woman unlawfully killed, coroner rules

A pregnant woman who was stabbed to death by a man who had left a mental health unit two days earlier was unlawfully killed, a coroner concluded. Ella Parker was stabbed 33 times with a screwdriver at her flat in Milton Keynes on 7 December 2017. Ryan Blacknell, 28, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Women's safety: 'I begged the bus driver to let me travel home safely'

A disabled woman is calling for greater understanding of female safety after she "begged" a bus driver to let her travel home when her pass did not work. Rachel Davies's pass was declined when she tried to take the first of two buses home, in Northampton. The Stagecoach driver let her travel to her first stop but could not help further.
TRAVEL
BBC

Kyrell Matthews: Murder-accused mum tried desperately to revive son

A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son was told not to be "afraid to push too hard" as she desperately tried to revive him, a court has heard. Phylesia Shirley and her ex-boyfriend Kemar Brown, allegedly repeatedly hit Kyrell Matthews over several weeks. Kyrell was found in cardiac arrest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

A vigil was held in Bute Park in memory of Ashling Murphy

A vigil was held for Ashling Murphy on the 16th January at 1pm in Bute Park. The event began with a walk from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to a tree near the Secret Garden Cafe where the vigil took place. Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

84-year-old Indian man dupes authorities to get 11 Covid shots, caught before his 12th

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy