UCSD Tritons (8-9, 2-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (10-5, 4-0 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: UCSD comes into the matchup with CSU Fullerton after losing four straight games. The Titans are 6-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. E.J. Anosike leads the Titans with 7.9 boards.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO