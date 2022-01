Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) at BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the Portland Pilots after Alex Barcello scored 22 points in BYU's 79-71 victory against the San Diego Toreros. The Cougars have gone 9-0 at home. BYU ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 36.5...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO