Houston, TX

NobleMotion Dance and Musiqa presents LiveWire

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For two decades NobleMotion Dance and Musiqa have been breaking...

houston.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Trifonov Plays Brahms

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Trifonov Plays Brahms, featuring pianist Daniil Trifinov and conductor Fabio Luisi. Selections will include Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1 and Schmidt's Symphony No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hadestown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
DALLAS, TX
Santa Barbara Dance Theater

Santa Barbara Dance Theater

This week, Santa Barbara Dance Theater celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program featuring work by Nancy Colahan, Weslie Ching, and the group’s new Artistic Director, Brandon Whited. The performances, which run from Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16, will be at Center Stage Theater. Featured dancers include Nicole Powell, Paige Amicon, Miche Wong, Calder White, and apprentice/understudy Riley Haley. Colahan will contribute a pair of solos from Pandemic Suite, which she developed over Zoom last year. Weslie Ching’s duet, I Don’t Exist Anymore, is set to the funky sounds of Thai musician Thepporn Petchubon. Brandon Whited will premiere two works for the company, to Harbor and ARENA, or 1 of 4 & 4 of 1. For tickets, or to arrange viewing of a livestream, visit sbdancetheater.org.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
culturemap.com

Russian Cultural Center presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and acts of juggling by Gregory Popovich himself, the crew of balancing acrobats, and the talents of his furry costars: dogs and house cats. Each pet in the show has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new life. They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage.
HOUSTON, TX
cbslocal.com

Weird, A Dance Concert

A touching and powerful story is coming to a stage in Roseville. We spoke live with the people behind Weird, A Dance Concert!
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Ballet Hispánico

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ballet Hispánico has stepped into the limelight of internationally touring dance companies. Stunning dancers, Latino choreographers with luscious choreography, the company fuses Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques creating a new style of concert dance where theatricality and passion are at the core. The choreographers represent rich Latinx cultures and nationalities, including Venezuela, Cuba, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. They will come to Dallas as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid

The 2022 season of City Center’s invaluable Encores! concert series begins with a fond look back at the 1983 Broadway musical The Tap Dance Kid, in which a 10-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a professional dancer encounters resistance from his family. Kenny Leon directs and Jared Grimes choreographs; the high-wattage cast includes Joshua Henry, Adrienne Walker, Tracee Beazer, Trevor Jackson and Alexander Bello as the kid. The music is by Dreamgirls composer Henry Krieger, and the book and lyrics are by Charles Blackwell and Robert Lorick, respectively. Also on deck at Encores! this season: The Life (March 16–20) and Into the Woods (May 4–15).
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Rec Room Arts presents Dance Nation

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they’ll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron’s raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.
THEATER & DANCE
Pierre Jalbert
culturemap.com

The Comedy Arena presents Wes Corwin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wes Corwin is a ball of pure nervous energy trying to pass itself off as human. He has had his unique brand of humor featured on Cracked.com and Funny or Die. As a stand-up, he’s opened for nationally touring headliners like Brian Regan, Kurt Braunohler, and Aparna Nancherla.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Cliburn Concerts: Yekwon Sunwoo

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Yekwon Sunwoo, the current Cliburn Competition gold medalist, will return to Fort Worth, with two very different opportunities to hear him play and speak.
FORT WORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Ballet Lubbock to present Dallas Black Dance Theatre at Buddy Holly Hall

This February, Ballet Lubbock is set to host Dallas Black Dance Theatre for a one-night performance at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences on Saturday the 5th. “We intentionally sought them out because of their stellar reputation,” said Yvonne Racz Key, artistic director for Ballet Lubbock. “This caliber of contemporary dance is not something you can see everyday. It will be an athletic, artistic, and inspirational performance.”
LUBBOCK, TX
culturemap.com

High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. It’s senior year in Carrollton, Texas, and Riverside High School's competitive theatre troupe is climbing back to the top from last year's unprecedented loss. Dara is trying to rally his teammates, while new kid Paul disrupts Dara's complete understanding of himself and his small-town suburban life. When Coaches Dirkson and Blow make a bold choice for the one-act play competition and the community takes issue, friends and rivals duke it out and find themselves in this uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal coming-of-age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene.
CARROLLTON, TX
#Livewire#Performing#Noblemotion Dance#Eeg#Spider#Rhythm Study
culturemap.com

Austin Camerata + The Cathedral present CelloFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Cathedral and Austin Camerata will present CelloFest, an evening of classical music, music, local art, and an open bar. The audience will revel in the sonority of a cello ensemble while enjoying an intimate evening in one of Austin’s premier galleries celebrating local women artists. The performance features eight cellists of Austin Camerata and the Austin Symphony in a genre-defying program spanning classical, tango, and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
Elton John in concert

Elton John in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape, Elton John comes to Houston as part of of his final tour called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road." The new stage production will take John's fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

The Warehouse Dallas presents "Sound as Sculpture" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sculptural practice in the 20th century witnessed explosive innovation in its experiments with new mediums, bodily engagement, and theatricality as artists sought to expand our understanding of the dynamics between objects and space. One of the most radical developments was the use of sound to further explore those dynamics and test the boundaries of convention.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Soundwaves: Experimental Strategies in Art + Music" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In honor of the "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace’s decade-long history as a site for musical innovation, this exhibition celebrates experimentation across the disciplines of art and music and pays homage to visual and performing artists who have demonstrated a deep engagement with the field of music. Incorporating both visual and acoustic elements, the works on view will explore the generative intersections between these fields, inviting visitors to engage their senses while considering a wide range of themes, including perception, memory, the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.
VISUAL ART
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
culturemap.com

The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving his native Iran after refusing to participate in military service, which is required of all men in the country. Soleimanpour wrote the piece hoping that it would be produced worldwide. If he could not physically be in the places he desired, his dream was to have his work produced there, so that by extension, he would be there as well.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Dancing Astronaut presents the most-anticipated IDs of 2022

It’s that time of year again—time to start tracking some of our favorite unreleased productions that have a semi-realistic chance of officially ending up in our libraries by December 31. Virtual streams hosted throughout the pandemic supplied more than enough IDs to keep tabs on, but the return...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

USA Film Festival presents KidFilm

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The USA Film Festival presents the 38th Annual KidFilm® Family Festival, the oldest and largest-attended children’s film festival in the United States, featuring an entertaining, educational, and diverse line-up of new and classic films for both children and adults.
MOVIES

