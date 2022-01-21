The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Bernard Tschumi, FAIA RIBA, who is widely recognized as one of today’s foremost architects. His firm has established an international reputation for its innovative design solutions for projects of different sizes and scales, from small facilities to large-scale master plans. Major built works include the Parc de La Villette, the Acropolis Museum, Le Fresnoy Center for the Contemporary Arts, MuséoParc Alésia, the Paris Zoo, the Vacheron-Constantin Headquarters and its subsequent expansion, New York’s Blue Tower, the Binhai Science Museum, Philharmonic Hall for Le Rosey, and a large educational complex for the University of Paris-Sud opening in 2022.
Comments / 0