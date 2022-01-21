The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Steph Tolev is a stand up and sketch comedian from Toronto, Canada, currently living in Los Angeles. Her unique brand of absurd and personal comedy has made her an audience favorite across North America both on stage and on television. As a stand up, Steph has done the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal four times, three of which were taped for TV. Steph made her American TV debut on Comedy Central part of Bill Burr's new show, The Ringers. This past year she filmed her first half hour stand up special part of season two of Unprotected Sets airing on Epix.

