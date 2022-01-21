ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

culturemap.com

Russian Cultural Center presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and acts of juggling by Gregory Popovich himself, the crew of balancing acrobats, and the talents of his furry costars: dogs and house cats. Each pet in the show has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new life. They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage.
culturemap.com

Rec Room Arts presents Dance Nation

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron's raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.
culturemap.com

Society for the Performing Arts presents Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live is launching the next all-new production. Host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and the world's only movie riffing robots, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC (Yvonne Freese), will perform through the film, Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist, Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese).
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Anna in the Tropics

Exotic and enticing, Anna in the Tropics is a poetic play set in 1929 in a Floridian Cuban American cigar factory. It's a place where cigars are still rolled by hand and "lectors" are employed to read newspapers, poetry, and novels to the workers. The new lector reads Tolstoy's Anna Karenina unaware that the passions it inflames will spin the listeners' relationships out of control.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

The Alta Arts presents Matthew Modine: "Full Metal Jacket Diary" opening day

The Alta Arts will host an exhibition of photographs by actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine. The exhibition features large scale aluminum prints of photographs taken while on the set of Stanley Kubrick's famous film, Full Metal Jacket, in 1987. Modine starred as protagonist, US Marine Private Joker, and documented the filmmaking process using the 1960s era Rolleiflex camera used by his character in the movie.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

The Comedy Arena presents Wes Corwin

Wes Corwin is a ball of pure nervous energy trying to pass itself off as human. He has had his unique brand of humor featured on Cracked.com and Funny or Die. As a stand-up, he's opened for nationally touring headliners like Brian Regan, Kurt Braunohler, and Aparna Nancherla.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Look: Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd" opening day

ICOSA Collective presents "Look," an exhibition of new works by Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd exploring the deliberate act of looking through the context of painting. Painting becomes a conscious act that calls our viewers to, in turn, be more aware of indifferent, hidden, or common subject matter. This means of translation invites the viewer to stop and really look.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

grayDUCK Gallery presents Bethany Johnson: "Findings" opening reception

Reminiscent of geologic formations, and appearing perhaps at home within a cabinet of natural curiosities, the intimate sculptures of "Findings" offer a multi-layered meditation on deep time, material metamorphosis, and the anthropogenic land-scaping of landfills, quarries, and road cuts.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
culturemap.com

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes a unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits - including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the title tune - paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Lewisville Grand Theater presents A Night of Stand Up

The Lewisville Grand Theater will present some of DFW's funniest folks with two performances of stand-up comedy. Featuring comedy routines by CJ Starr, Latrice Wilkerson, Peng Dang, and Emily Grefer, this show is sure to have audiences rolling with laughter.
LEWISVILLE, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hadestown

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell's beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Steph Tolev

Steph Tolev is a stand up and sketch comedian from Toronto, Canada, currently living in Los Angeles. Her unique brand of absurd and personal comedy has made her an audience favorite across North America both on stage and on television. As a stand up, Steph has done the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal four times, three of which were taped for TV. Steph made her American TV debut on Comedy Central part of Bill Burr's new show, The Ringers. This past year she filmed her first half hour stand up special part of season two of Unprotected Sets airing on Epix.
culturemap.com

Austin Camerata + The Cathedral present CelloFest

The Cathedral and Austin Camerata will present CelloFest, an evening of classical music, music, local art, and an open bar. The audience will revel in the sonority of a cello ensemble while enjoying an intimate evening in one of Austin's premier galleries celebrating local women artists. The performance features eight cellists of Austin Camerata and the Austin Symphony in a genre-defying program spanning classical, tango, and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
Hampshire Review

Dancing rabbit

Sometimes it seems that the older I become the more I forget. Having taken more than a few blows to the head over the years, it could be that my relaxed brain is simply manifesting. I have forgotten more than a few people, places, and things scattered along the landscape...
culturemap.com

The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Soundwaves: Experimental Strategies in Art + Music" opening reception

In honor of the "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace's decade-long history as a site for musical innovation, this exhibition celebrates experimentation across the disciplines of art and music and pays homage to visual and performing artists who have demonstrated a deep engagement with the field of music. Incorporating both visual and acoustic elements, the works on view will explore the generative intersections between these fields, inviting visitors to engage their senses while considering a wide range of themes, including perception, memory, the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.
VISUAL ART
wgvunews.org

Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts

Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts presents an upcoming Modelo Meltdown, kicking off a fundraising campaign. We talk to the activities involved and how to help with Founder/Artist Hannah Berry.
ADVOCACY
culturemap.com

BookPeople presents Stephen Harrigan: The Leopard Is Loose

Author Stephen Harrigan will be in conversation with Lou Berney about Hariigan's new novel, The Leopard Is Loose. The fragile, 1952 postwar...
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Pop Crítico/Political Pop: Expressive Figuration in the Americas, 1960s-1980s" closing day

In the 1960s Pop art in the Americas took a turn to the dark side. Artists working in both the United States and Latin America increasingly manipulated Pop's colorful and flashy representation of the familiar into a tool for social and political critique. In a 2016 exhibition, Chilean curator Soledad García called this "Pop crítico," or "critical Pop."
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Dallas Architecture Forum presents Bernard Tschumi

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Bernard Tschumi, FAIA RIBA, who is widely recognized as one of today's foremost architects. His firm has established an international reputation for its innovative design solutions for projects of different sizes and scales, from small facilities to large-scale master plans. Major built works include the Parc de La Villette, the Acropolis Museum, Le Fresnoy Center for the Contemporary Arts, MuséoParc Alésia, the Paris Zoo, the Vacheron-Constantin Headquarters and its subsequent expansion, New York's Blue Tower, the Binhai Science Museum, Philharmonic Hall for Le Rosey, and a large educational complex for the University of Paris-Sud opening in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Warehouse Dallas presents "Sound as Sculpture" opening day

Sculptural practice in the 20th century witnessed explosive innovation in its experiments with new mediums, bodily engagement, and theatricality as artists sought to expand our understanding of the dynamics between objects and space. One of the most radical developments was the use of sound to further explore those dynamics and test the boundaries of convention.

