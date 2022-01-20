ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

World Health Organization calls for lifting of international travel bans

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational travel bans should be lifted or eased, the World Health Organization has urged. Restrictions on travel “do not provide added value” and continue to contribute to “economic and...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The World Health Organization just issued a dire COVID prediction

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. That’s the forecast issued Tuesday by experts at the World Health Organization, as the Omicron variant continues to rage across the region, even as the Delta variant is still going strong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigrapidsnews.com

Per World Health Organization, omicron could bring 'new phase' of pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is entering a "new phase" and the rapid spread of the omicron variant could offer "plausible hope" for return to more normalcy in the months ahead, according to a statement released by the World Health Organization on Monday. Dr. Hans Kluge, the director of the WHO's European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
airlive.net

France is lifting ban on UK travellers

The French government’s official spokesman, Gabriel Attal, said after a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Paris would ease travel restrictions from the UK to France in the next few days. “I confirm that a further easing of the restrictions with the UK will be announced in the coming...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Traveler#Un#Who#Omicron#Covid
Travel Weekly

Airline chiefs demand return to ‘restriction-free’ international travel

Restriction-free international travel should be immediately restored “at the very least” for the fully vaccinated, UK airline bosses have urged the government today (Monday). In a letter to health secretary Sajid Javid, they argue that international travel is one of the few areas where there is no return...
WORLD
frommers.com

WHO Revises Guidance: "Lift or Ease International Traffic Bans"

The World Health Organization has a new message for governments around the world: We can't stop Omicron anymore. The horse has left the barn, so why close the gate behind it?. Those aren't the exact words the United Nations health agency used, of course. But it was the essential message of the esteemed group's new position on international Covid-19 safety regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bemidji Pioneer

US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization

BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States, the World Health Organization's top donor, is resisting proposals to make the agency more independent, four officials involved in the talks said, raising doubts about the Biden administration's long-term support for the U.N. agency. The proposal, made by the WHO's working group...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Travel news – live: France lifts travel ban on UK with vaccinated allowed in from tomorrow

France will allow in vaccinated UK travellers from tomorrow, 14 January, French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has confirmed.“We are relaxing the entry conditions to France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” tweeted Lemoyne.“The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”He confirmed that vaccinated Brits would no longer need a “compelling reason” to enter France, although they will need to present a negative Covid test taken within the 24 hours before travel.However, no rules will change for unvaccinated travellers, who must still meet the same strict criteria to be permitted entry, as per the 18 December rule...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Travel Weekly

Travel tests should become ‘thing of the past’ for fully-jabbed travellers

Airlines UK and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) have presented research to the government suggesting that testing rules should become a “thing of the past” for fully-vaccinated travellers. The scientific analysis claims to provide evidence to support the removal of remaining testing requirements when government reviews international travel restrictions...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Abta demands long-term plan for travel

Abta has insisted that the government must do more than removing the test requirement for arrivals into the UK at the upcoming strategic review of international travel policy. The association is demanding a long-term plan for the travel and tourism sector to avoid disruption if a new variant of concern is identified.
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

WHO Reports Rise Of Omicron ‘Stealth Variant’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the pandemic drags on, a new sub-variant of Omicron is starting to show up. The World Health Organization reports it’s on the rise in dozens of countries. Health experts said this sub-variant, given the nickname “stealth variant,” may be more contagious than Omicron. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to make a big impact across the globe yet. We just don’t know,” Dr. Natalie Gentile of the Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh said. Dr. Gentile said scientists are still learning about this. It can be a challenge to know what exactly this sub-variant means for everyone. “It seems...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Weekly

Industry attention shifts to validity duration of Covid certificates

The government is poised to confirm the removal of all Covid tests on arrival for fully vaccinated travellers, if not by the end of January then in time for the February half-term. However, attention will then turn to how long vaccination certificates remain valid amid concern that a lack of...
INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

England to Lift Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Visitors

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England will be scrapped, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday. Details about the changes are to be provided later in the day by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the Associated Press reported. To "show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

World could see end to ‘acute phase’ of pandemic this year if countries pull together to get vaccines to all, bolster testing and sequencing, says WHO head

The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy