ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

South Korea's IPO boom leaves investment banks short changed

By Scott Murdoch, Heekyong Yang
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHefj_0drhaik400

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's equity offering boom has created a money spinning opportunity for issuers and investors, but it has brought little cheer to at least one segment of the capital market: investment banks and brokerages working on those transactions.

LG Energy Solution Ltd's (LGES) (373220.KS) $10.8 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever in South Korea, netted bankers working on the deal less than 1% of the proceeds, Dealogic data showed.

Such rates make the country one of the lowest fee-paying major equity capital markets (ECM) in the world.

Hong Kong IPOs generally pay fees of 2%, in line with the New York Stock Exchange, while Nasdaq listings net bankers an average of 3.4%, according to Dealogic data. In 2021, the average paid in those markets sat at 3.2%.

The low fee payouts mean South Korea will unlikely emerge as a major income generator for Western banks, even as the country is witnessing a record level of capital market activity and a new equity raising pipeline that is getting busier.

South Korean IPOs have traditionally paid low fees compared with other major markets, said one Hong Kong-based ECM banker with direct knowledge of the matter.

"Korea has never paid well, so it doesn't surprise me ... but a few million bucks is still a few million bucks," said the banker, who was not permitted to speak to the media and so declined to be identified.

Eleven investment banks and brokerage firms including Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)and local brokerage KB Securities worked on the IPO of South Korean battery maker LGES.

They are set to pocket a combined $75 million, the company's IPO prospectus showed. That payment, as a portion of total funds raised, equates to 0.7% - one of the lowest proportions paid in a major market globally.

The IPO, Asia's largest since Alibaba raised $12.9 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing in 2019, attracted $12.8 trillion worth of bids from institutional investors and $96 billion from retail investors. read more

LGES is not alone in paying a low fee: KakaoBank Corp (323410.KS), which raised $2.1 billion via an IPO in July last year, handed bankers a 0.8% base fee, while underwriters for Krafton Inc (259960.KS) got 0.5% for their work on a $3.6 billion deal in the same month, their prospectuses showed.

Local brokerages are, however, not complaining.

"We felt that getting that 0.7% commission was pretty good enough, considering the level of the LGES deal," said a person at a local brokerage with knowledge of the transaction.

"The base fee could seem lower than fees in other major markets like New York or Hong Kong, but the LGES deal was not necessarily too difficult for brokerage firms or banks to handle."

Surging deal volume in the country should also offset the impact of the low fee base in the near term.

More than 20 companies went public on the main market last year, raising about 17 trillion won ($14 billion) and beating the previous record of 8.8 trillion won raised in 2010, according to bourse operator Korea Exchange.

Experts said appetite for IPOs in South Korea would likely continue into 2022 as some unicorns and e-commerce firms are seeking to go public this year to take advantage of the IPO market optimism.

($1 = 1,194.4000 won)

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2022?

Among the cryptocurrencies, many analysts like to place aggressive price targets on is Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). On the Jan. 5 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass, Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald and The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker discussed some of the price targets around Bitcoin, and whether this token could hit $100,000 this year.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Cryptocurrency has created substantial wealth in a few short years. Terra is a stablecoin ecosystem that makes payments and financial services more efficient. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency among institutional investors. Despite a recent pullback, the crypto market has still generated incredible wealth. In fact, the collective value of...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
Reuters

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banks#Citigroup Inc#Ipos#Lg Energy Solution Ltd#Lges#Dealogic Data#Ecm#South Korean#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Kb Securities#Ipo
Benzinga

Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. ‘Dogecoin To $1’ Survey: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained more than 20% over the last...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Reuters

Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

Jan 17 (Reuters) - As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Some industry watchers point to the underlying stability of such long-term investments as potentially promising indicators for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Korea’s IPO K-wave swells on China crackdown

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors have watched the movies, bought the cosmetics and got hooked on its survival dramas. Now companies are becoming South Korea’s latest K-wave export as the $10.8 billion float read more of battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) breaks records. With interest in China dimmed by geopolitics and regulatory uncertainties, other Asian markets are moving out of its shadow. Seoul can benefit if valuations don’t overheat.
ECONOMY
blooloop.com

South Korea’s Incheon Airport plans to add global museum

Incheon International Airport Corp. has been giving more details about its plan to host a leading museum at Incheon Airport, the largest airport in South Korea. Incheon is already home a branch of the National Museum of Korea but also aims to add a world-renowned brand like the Musee d’Orsay or the Louvre in the future.
ASIA
parabolicarc.com

South Korea’s Nuri Booster Failed Due to Design Flaw

An investigation has found that a design flaw in the third stage doomed the maiden launch of South Korea’s Nuri (KSLV-II) launcher on Oct. 21, according to a press release from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). The investigation found that the third stage engine shut down prematurely due...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea’s Moon sells K-pop, missiles on Mideast trip

(Jan 17): South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pictured) put on a display of both hard and soft power in the Middle East, closing a US$3.5 billion (RM14.65 billion) missile deal and hosting a K-pop concert for United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders. South Korea agreed to sell the UAE Cheongung II...
POLITICS
Reuters

Genesys picks investment banks for U.S. IPO - source

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of enterprise-software maker Genesys have chosen underwriters for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Owners Permira Holdings and Hellman & Friedman have tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bank of Korea hikes again, leaves options open – ING

Research analysts at ING bank offer their afterthoughts on the Bank of Korea’s (BOK) second consecutive rate hike at its monetary policy meeting on Friday. “If the January rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BoK) from 1.0% to 1.25% was consensus, the subsequent press briefing was anything but.”
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy