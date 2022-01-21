ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

Missing at-risk teen may be headed for LA with man, Parlier police say

By Stephen Jones
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJxGE_0drhaRgb00

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen girl who may be traveling with a man towards Los Angeles.

Police said 16-year-old Evelyn Amparo Villa Gonzalez was last seen 1:00 a.m. Thursday at her home in Parlier.

Police said she is considered to be at-risk due to her age and medical conditions.

Gonzalez may be traveling with 34-year-old Orlando Toledo Irias to the City of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and injured in southeast Fresno

FRESNO (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Friday night that left one man injured. Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. for shots that were fired near South Peach Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road. When they arrived, they found a man inside a white car that had […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man pulls gun during Tulare County robbery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Terra Bella Xpress Market. Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. two men walked into the market. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to investigators. Police say no one was hurt and the suspects drove away […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends remember musician killed in central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno man was killed in a crash in central Fresno Thursday morning and now friends are remembering the kind of man he was. RELATED: Police investigating fatal crash in central Fresno Police said 21-year-old Esau Angel Calixto-Flores was driving a grey pickup truck that crashed head-on with another truck on […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found shot and killed near Tower District after ShotSpotter call

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night at the edge of the Tower District. Police say they were called around 7:35 p.m. to the area of Van Ness and Belmont avenues after a ShotSpotter activation. The first officers arrived and did not immediately find […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities identify man killed in Coalinga car crash

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic collision in Coalinga on Friday. Authorities say David Melendez-Ruiz, 36 of Lake Elsinore, was driving a vehicle eastbound on Jayne Avenue east of Enterprise Parkway at an unknown speed when the incident occurred. According to CHP, Melendez-Ruiz made […]
COALINGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ksee Kgpe#Orlando Toledo Irias#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Death penalty will be sought against 3 accused of mass shooting that killed 4 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County District Attorney announced Friday intention to seek the death penalty for three men accused of a mass shooting that killed four in 2019. According to a letter to Judge David Kalemkarian from Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, the death penalty will be sought against Ger Lee, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Smoke shop robbed at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are on the loose after they robbed Fresno’s Zaza Smoke Shop and allegedly fired shots while making their escape Wednesday morning, according to Fresno police officers. Officers say two men walked into the smoke shop near Shields and Brawley avenue around 9:30 a.m. and demanded cash from the owner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 arrested in Kern County for alleged smash-and-grab at Studio City Lululemon, $72K in items recovered: CHP

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested in the Fort Tejon area and about $72,000 in stolen merchandise recovered after a smash-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Studio City, authorities said Wednesday. The burglary was reported a day earlier in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy