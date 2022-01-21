Missing at-risk teen may be headed for LA with man, Parlier police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen girl who may be traveling with a man towards Los Angeles.

Police said 16-year-old Evelyn Amparo Villa Gonzalez was last seen 1:00 a.m. Thursday at her home in Parlier.

Police said she is considered to be at-risk due to her age and medical conditions.

Gonzalez may be traveling with 34-year-old Orlando Toledo Irias to the City of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.

