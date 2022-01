The Stock name is synonymous with idyllic luxury living. Sophisticated home buyers have come to expect only the best from them as they continue to expand around the state. Stock Development’s award-winning custom homebuilding division, Stock Custom Homes, led by its president, Matt Sellick, experienced overwhelming success in 2021. Entering 2021 as the Builder of the Year by the Collier County Building Industry Association, the brand continued to earn prestigious awards throughout the year for their designs and exceptional quality while breaking 2020 sales records.

