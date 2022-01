Jada Jacobs scored a game-high 19 points to lead Medford Tech to its first victory of the season at home over Bordentown, 49-39. Alauna Clinton made four 3-pointers on the way to 15 points while Pate Rifle chipped in six points on two made 3s for Medford Tech, which bounces back after losing each of its first five games of the season, including three by six points or fewer.

BORDENTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO