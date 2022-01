MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade man was arrested after he reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer at a school. On Thursday Erick Moore Jr., 18, went to Miami Palmetto Senior High wearing a jacket with the wording “Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department” and a state of Florida corrections department ID, according to his arrest report. While talking with the staff and two police officers, they noticed that he was wearing a belt with a handcuff case and a pouch with what appeared to be a gun inside. When asked if he was just hired by the corrections department he replied “Yes”...

