Snowflake is one of the leading companies with a cloud-agnostic data lakehouse platform. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) continues to be the most expensive stock that we monitor in our high-growth SaaS peer set. However, SNOW is not your typical SaaS company as it relies mainly on consumption (93%) for its revenue model. Snowflake is also recognized as one of the two leading data lakehouse platforms in the market, alongside Databricks. Its partnership with the #1 hyperscaler AWS (AMZN) has also been constructive. Amazon also relies on Snowflake's highly competitive platform to keep Azure (MSFT) and Google Cloud Platform (GOOGL) (GOOG) at bay.

