Diverse Readers Book Club

Join the Adult Literacy Book Club, presented by the Free Library's Languages and Learning Center and Beyond Literacy. Improve your reading skills while reading and discussing interesting books!. Don't always have a lot of time to read? No problem. This book club only covers a few chapters at each meeting,...
The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. We will meet on January 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Olde Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food. Olde Hickory Station is located...
If these past 2 years have taught us anything, it’s the curative power of a good book (preferably paired with a killer bath pillow and a long soak in the tub). Books always make great gifts, but certain platforms like Literati, CrateJoy, and Strand Books’ The Book Hookup are our favorites if you’re giving books as a present to a loved one — or yourself.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New year, new book! The six novels shared in Olivia's Book Club for 2021 included historical fiction, romance, humor, prize-winning literary fiction, and suspenseful thrillers that gave us a lot to talk about. But, there was no sci-fi in that book stack, so that's where we begin -- Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary."
Want to get into reading but aren’t sure what book to try? Join Pure Barre Woodbridge’s (PBW) Book Club and read one book per month! Members get to vote between five options that have been carefully curated by PBW Staff Member Madalynn Amos. Once the winner is decided, the book is announced and members can start reading!
There’s no denying that our team LOVES reading books. In fact, we even have a mini library in our office filled with incredible books from some of our favourite authors and one of our goals as a team this year is to build out our library and commit to reading one book a month. And, guess what?! We’re hoping YOU will join us!
Reading books about stone soup, and green eggs and ham were entertaining and fun when I was young, but as a Korean-American kid who grew up eating westernized suburban fare and kimchi jjigae from my birth country, they barely resembled my culture and definitely didn’t reflect my family’s dinner table.
The Fertile Public Library’s Resolute Readers Book Club will meet this month to discuss The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey. In this debut novel, a couple’s lives are changed forever by the arrival of a secretive little girl on their snowy doorstep. The group will meet on Wednesday, January 19, at 5:30 p.m. The following month, the group will meet on February 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula Le Guin. This program is open to all and is offered free of charge.
The Adult Book Club will be meeting on Thursday, January 13th to discuss "The Fated Sky" and "The Relentless Moon" by Mary Robinette Kowal. Join the book club either in person - please contact a librarian to RSVP! - or virtually via Zoom to discuss this story.
From picking up a new diet to hitting the gym, the month of January is usually filled with attempts at self-improvement before everyone loses steam on their New Year’s resolutions. Though these attempts at external change are admirable, they’re often too short-lived to cause real change. Luckily, there’s another type of improvement you can strive for in the new year – internal change.
This story is a part of our fall Book Club conversation about ‘The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World.’ Want to participate? Join our online community space or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app. The Science Friday Book Club is back...
Under the influence of their charismatic classics professor, a group of clever, eccentric misfits at an elite New England college discover a way of thinking and living that is a world away from the humdrum existence of their contemporaries. But when they go beyond the boundaries of normal morality their lives are changed profoundly and forever, and they discover how hard it can be to truly live and how easy it is to kill.
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — Just days away a new book club will begin in Talbot County. The book club will focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. 47ABC spoke with Christina Acosta to learn more about the club. She tells us that throughout the sessions, locals will discuss critical questions focused on different backgrounds. She also says the focus will be on how people’s different points of view allow them to perceive the book.
The Wood County District Public Library’s Just the Facts Book Club is resuming with great nonfiction titles! This is a hybrid book club that will take place in both Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. See specific dates and titles below. January 25...
Due to the increase in local COVID-19 cases the January meeting of the 1917 Book Club will take place over Zoom. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 from 10 – 11:30 a.m., the 1917 Book Club will be virtually hosted by the Estes Park Museum. The Book Club returns with...
(Jan. 10, 2022) Nantucket Book Partners – Mitchell’s Book Corner and Nantucket Bookworks – has launched the Nantucket Book Clubs to connect and collaborate with the island community. It reached out to nonprofits, businesses and community members to pick books to read and discuss together in 2022...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Before 2020 came to a close, Paloma Bribriesco set an ambitious goal to achieve in 2021: Then age 5, she decided she would read 500 books over the course of the year — 100 for each year she had been alive. At just 6 years old, Paloma has exceeded her goal by finishing 519 books […]
