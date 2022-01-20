As We See It

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Trying to describe Birds Like Us is like trying to describe a strange dream. The story seems simple enough: animals take a journey to find a better home. We've seen this before with movies such as Madagascar, The Wild, and Back to the Outback. Those movies share an easy-to-follow plot and an animation style that's pleasant to watch, but Birds Like Us falls short. The animation isn't great, and the storyline is tricky to follow. A wise bat creature that has a long beard, fluffy tail, and stones for eyes often speaks in strange riddles and parables. He asks the group to take him "where the sun goes at night" and says he will take them "above and beyond." The looming "Horror" that all of the birds are afraid of is never clearly seen or explained except in periodic storms or funnel clouds.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO