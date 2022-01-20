ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As We See It

By Joyce Slaton
 6 days ago

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Stands out for diverse representations, positive messages, and positive role models. Powerful, emotionally honest, and by turns hilarious and heart-rending, this dramedy about three roommates with autism spectrum disorder trying to navigate their confusing adult lives is simply beautiful. Every young adult,...

SFGate

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone. Harrison — played by Albert...
TV & VIDEOS
conwaydailysun.com

Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

Jack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it means going outside. These roomies in their 20s are all autistic, impressively and authentically played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum. Each experiences hope, heartbreak and high anxiety in the first season of Prime Video‘s enduring half-hour dramedy As We See It, from Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) working his emotional magic from an Israeli format.
TV & VIDEOS
1057kokz.com

‘As We See It’ is a fresh take on the coming-of-age drama

The new show , debuting today on Amazon Prime Video, is very personal for creator Jason Katims, the guy behind Parenthood and Friday Night Lights. The series is about three adults with Autism, and the various challenges they face trying to navigate work and love and life — a situation, Katims tells ABC Audio, that his own son experienced not too long ago.
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

'As We See It' Brings True Representation To TV

My job allows me to interact with some fascinating people. I get to meet tv and movie stars. Writers and producers I admire. But sometimes it's the people I've never heard of, who turn out to be the most memorable. As We See It on Prime Video. The folks at...
TV SERIES
Person
Jason Katims
Millions of Maxes

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media. That's why we've added a new "Diverse Representations" section to our reviews that will be rolling out on an ongoing basis. You can help us help kids by suggesting a diversity update. A lot or a little?
KIDS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear the important message behind “As We See It”

He is known for his role in “Criminal Minds”, in addition to countless other movies and shows. Now, Joe Mantegna is taking on a new role as a father in “As We See it”. Live In The D co-host Jason Carr caught up with the actor this morning to discuss the significant meaning behind the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Stamford Advocate

‘As We See It’ Offers a Fuller Spectrum of Autism Experiences

Autism experts like to say that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. The autism spectrum is so wide and broad that each case presents itself with snowflake-like uniqueness. You can find two people who are at roughly the same level of functioning with their autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, yet their personalities and ways of functioning will present so differently as to feel like they have wildly different diagnoses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘As We See It’: TV Review

Nobody illustrates the precariousness of sentimental TV better than Jason Katims, perhaps because nobody does it better. When Katims is on his game — Friday Night Lights, Parenthood — the veteran of the Edward Zwick/Marshall Herskovitz school makes shows that earn every laugh and every jerked tear. When Katims is off — Fox’s dismal Almost Family, the first half of the short-lived Rise on NBC — the results can be excruciating. After recent detours — Almost Family still makes me angry — Katims is back on solid footing with his new Amazon half-hour As We See It, based on the Israeli format....
TV SERIES
commonsensemedia.org

