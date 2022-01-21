ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers' makeshift lineup still manages to topple Warriors

Keifer Sykes, getting an extended opportunity with Indiana’s starting backcourt out of action, contributed five points to a 10-0 burst in overtime that allowed the short-handed Pacers to shock the Golden State Warriors 121-117 on Thursday night in San Francisco.

After a Justin Holiday 3-pointer with 6.0 seconds remaining in regulation forced the extra session, the Pacers, playing without regular starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Myles Turner, immediately fell five points down in the five-minute overtime before rallying.

Oshae Brissett split a pair of free throws to get Indiana even at 115-all with still 2:16 to go, after then Sykes bombed in a 3-pointer and drove for a two-point hoop, flipping the five-point advantage to the Pacers’ side.

The Warriors, who began the day with the best home record in the NBA, got within three and had possession with 4.8 seconds left, but an inbounds pass deflected off Klay Thompson and out of bounds, setting up a Jeremy Lamb free throw that iced the Pacers’ second win in two nights.

Rookie Chris Duarte had a team-high 27 points for the Pacers, who beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 39 points for the Warriors, who were playing the opener of a back-to-back, with the Houston Rockets to visit on Friday night.

The Warriors appeared on the doorstep of a regulation win when Curry’s two free throws gave them a 108-107 lead with 34.5 seconds remaining, then padded the advantage with two more with 9.4 seconds left.

But Golden State chose not to foul with a three-point lead, and it cost them when Holiday bombed in his tying 28-footer.

Golden State had the final shot of regulation, but Juan Toscano-Anderson shot too hard on a driving attempt.

All five starters in Indiana’s makeshift lineup scored in double figures, with Holiday (16 points), Goga Bitadze (13), Torrey Craig (12) and Sykes (10) joining Duarte.

Bitadze also collected a team-high nine rebounds and five assists.

Isaiah Jackson added 15 points and Lamb 14 off the bench for Indiana, which remained unbeaten at the new Chase Center with a third win in three years.

Curry shot 6-for-16 on 3-pointers, but his teammates combined to go just 3-for-26 as the Pacers outscored the Warriors 45-27 from beyond the arc.

Kevon Looney had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors, while Thompson added 12 points and Andrew Wiggins 11.

–Field Level Media

CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers OT win over the Warriors was fun, plain and simple

The Pacers unlikely back-to-back wins over the Lakers and Warriors provided some of the more enjoyable moments of the season. In particular, the win at Golden State with make-shift lineups playing all night in combinations that could only have played together as scout teams in practice. It was simply a...
NBA
ESPN

Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

SAN FRANCISCO -- — The Golden State Warriors were frenzied, rushing shots and being careless with the basketball. It led to perhaps their worst loss this season to an Indiana team with a handful of injured stars watching in street clothes. Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41...
NBA
NBA

Stephen Curry recaptures form but depleted Pacers stun Warriors in overtime

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been on an unfamiliar inconsistent run since their win on Christmas Day in Phoenix. While the two-time league MVP broke out of his mini-slump and regained his scoring form, Golden State's up-and-down run was extended on Thursday night by a Pacers squad who was playing on the second night of a back-to-back without six key rotations players in T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers final score: Pacers stun Warriors in OT 121-117

If last night’s win against the Lakers wasn’t enough, the Indiana Pacers followed it up tonight with an even better encore, shocking the Golden State Warriors in overtime to complete the back-to-back sweep. The Pacers followed a similar trajectory tonight as they did last night, staging a fourth quarter comeback to close out a win, but did so with completely different personnel.
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph, Warriors stunned in OT by Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors played down to their competition Thursday night at Chase Center, lacked energy and went ice-cold from behind the 3-point line. In the end, they got exactly what they deserved. Steph Curry's 39 points weren't enough as the Warriors lost 121-117 in overtime to a now...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr takes blame for Warriors' worst loss of season to Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO – There are bad losses and worse losses, good wins and ugly wins. No ties in the NBA, but the Warriors created another category Thursday night. And Steve Kerr responded by plopping into a big tub of self-incrimination. “This was my night to stink it up,” Kerr...
NBA
chillicothetimesbulletin.com

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

The Indiana Pacers (16-29) continue their Western Conference road trip when they face the Golden State Warriors (32-12). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Pacers snapped a...
NBA
Golden State of Mind

Player grades: Warriors vs. Pacers

The Golden State Warriors played a basketball game on Thursday night. That’s about the best thing that I can say about the team, or what transpired at the Chase Center. The Dubs lost to the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in overtime, and while that in and of itself is not awful, the Warriors were at home. And rested. And the Pacers were playing the second game of a road back to back. And missing Domantas Sabonis. And Myles Turner. And Malcolm Brogdon. And Caris LeVert. And T.J. Warren.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

Community Policy