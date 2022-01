Carbyne’s Responders Connect aims to enable 911 dispatchers to share a live video stream of an incident directly to a first responder’s mobile device without requiring a downloaded app or software. It goes into effect when a caller shares video with their 911 dispatcher through Carbyne’s Universe platform. Via this platform, the dispatcher can copy a link that can then be shared via text message, email or any other mobile delivery method and is directed to the first responders’ Mobile Data Terminal, which is used in all public safety vehicles. Medical responders can provide real-time guidance for incidents where individuals need immediate action and offer instructions on how to perform first aid procedures. Image courtesy of Carbyne.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO