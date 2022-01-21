ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane deputies investigate shooting in Elk that sent man to the hospital

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
ELK, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they first got a call around 4:40 p.m. Thursday about a possible hit-and-run crash on East Blanchard Road in Elk. A caller said there was a man in the road that looked like he had been hit by a car.

When first responders got to the scene they found out the man had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it looks like the shooting started with an argument between two cars. One of them had four adults in it and the other had the man who was shot. The group got into a fight about something that had happened on the road moments before. The disagreement escalated and the man was shot.

The car with the four people inside drove off after the shooting and left the man in the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say they tentatively know the four people involved and are working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting. Deputies say there is no threat to the public. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

