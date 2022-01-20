ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How Ozark avoided the Netflix scrap heap and became better than Breaking Bad

By Ed Cumming
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2594yu_0drhRXjE00

Netflix ’s crime drama Ozark was not the most promising proposition on TV when it began, back in the innocent prelapsarian days of 2017. It seemed to draw too obviously on other dramas. The characters looked suspiciously like people we had seen before. Here was a white upper-middle-class family on the run, uprooted from the affluent Chicago suburbs and dumped in a poor little town in Missouri. There, financial adviser Marty Byrde ( Jason Bateman ) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) had to somehow find a way to launder $500m for a criminal cartel.

The word “Ozark” had a certain obscure mystery, at least to non-American viewers. Ozark sounds like dark: spiky z’s and k’s. But while the specifics differed from other series, the recipe felt familiar, if not outright derivative. There was a dash of True Detective, a spot of Bloodline , and a hefty dollop of Breaking Bad in the “Dad does crime” concept. “Jason Bateman breaks mediocre,” said Rolling Stone , sniffily writing off Ozark as “Peak TV’s greatest hits played by a proficient covers band”. Others agreed. Ozark was a lazy attempt to ride a horse that had bolted. Try harder, Netflix! Earn our prized attention span! Our eyeballs are cosseted little Fauntleroys these days, picky and capricious. Many series are cancelled after a season or two. There was little reason to think Ozark wouldn’t join them on the “nice try” scrapheap.

Five years later, the Byrdes are still at it. Ozark is back, with an extended fourth – and final – season, split into two seven-episode sections. Its reputation has steadily but stealthily grown – a rarity at a time when a new series only has to grab a viewer’s attention instantly and not let go. The first episode starts with a flurry of activity: the Byrdes are now prosperous casino owners, but somehow their list of antagonists is longer than ever. When they air later this year, the final instalments will comprise one of the most anticipated finales of 2022. We don’t know whether the finale will see them drive off happily into the sunset, but it seems unlikely in a series that basically sticks bad people up a tree and throws rocks at them.

Ozark ’s unexpected triumph is partly down to those old-fashioned qualities of writing, acting and directing. Classic. Ozark ’s violent twists and dark mood are leavened with intelligent humour. In the face of all this misery, what is there to do but wisecrack? It has a distinctive gloomy aesthetic all of its own, which makes oppressive use of the landscape, all looming forests and brackish water, lit in milky sunshine.

Julia Garner has been a marvel as the tricksy Ruth Langmore since the beginning. She has rightly been showered with awards (including the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series). In Linney’s hands, Wendy has evolved from something like a stock wife into an unpredictable, avaricious, power-thirsty anti-hero all of her own. Although Jason Bateman was best known for a comic performance as the put-upon professional holding the erratic Bluth family together in Arrested Development , he had shown in Juno that he was a dab hand at creepy nice guy. His shifty smile told you that for all his outward respectability, in another world he could do terrible things. In Ozark , he has been able to show just how terrible, a sleazy, tricksy anti-hero.

But those things aren’t enough on their own to build the kind of momentum Ozark enjoys. There is a harder-to-pin-down quality, too, something in the atmosphere that isn’t entirely its own doing. The only other programme enjoying the same trajectory is Better Call Saul , coincidentally also about to come to an end. Like Ozark , Better Call Saul has become richer, more complex and more confident over its six series. One show was dismissed as a Breaking Bad rip-off, the other was a Breaking Bad prequel, and it’s possible both have superseded the original. Especially if you think Breaking Bad might have been a teensy bit overrated. Of all the great dramas since The Sopranos , it is only Mad Men that portrays an optimistic view of America, and that was set in the postwar glow of the Fifties and Sixties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rezB1_0drhRXjE00

It certainly says something that so many of the country’s great dramas are about drugs. The Wire had crack and heroin, Breaking Bad did meth, Better Call Saul has meth, too. Ozark plays out against the legacy of the opioid epidemic, with its lingering boost for the heroin market. In this world, everyone can be an enemy: not just the gangsters and the cops and the bent politicians, but your family, your customers, your bosses, members of the public who are even more downtrodden than you. Baltimore, Albuquerque, the Lake of the Ozarks: these are the left-behind corners of America, far away from technology gold-rush or clean-living finance bros. Drugs turn the individual against themselves, and the drug trade turns Americans against each other. In a subtly different life, Marty and Jimmy, a financial adviser and a lawyer, would never operated in the shadows. Yet here they are, wallowing in the ruins. It’s not just they that have broken, but the system has, too.

EM Forster held that rounded characters were ones who could plausibly change their mind. After Marty’s initial Faustian pact, the Byrdes’ descent into criminality has been a believable consequence of the world they find themselves in. Ozark uses its small, back-of-beyond canvas to paint a picture of a country falling in on itself, where morals are optional. It is a tale as old as America, but television has not always had such a pessimistic outlook. The familiar set-up and characters have grown epic proportions. Not bad for a covers band.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

When Will ‘Ozark’s Final Episodes Premiere on Netflix?

Just because Ozark is in the middle of an expanded two-part season, that doesn’t mean this crime drama is taking anything in stride. The first half of Ozark Season 4 was just as nail biting and twist filled as any other batch of episodes. But the big question around Season 4 has nothing at all to do with cliffhangers or betrayals and everything to do with the series itself.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
lakeexpo.com

The Final Season Of 'Ozark': Part I Arrives This Friday To Netflix

It’s been a long wait but season four of Ozark is finally on the horizon! This is the final season for the the series that follows money launderer Marty Byrde and his family attempt to survive the Mexican cartel and other threats at the Lake of the Ozarks. This...
OZARK, MO
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Ozark'

“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The critically acclaimed crime drama is trending again following the premiere of seven new episodes ― the first half of the fourth and final season ― on Jan. 21. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple from Chicago who moved their family to Lake of the Ozarks as part of a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
The Independent

Jason Bateman addresses fan theory that his Ozark and Arrested Development characters are same person

Jason Bateman has addressed a fan theory that his characters in Ozark and Arrested Development are the same people.The actor stars in Netflix’s drama Ozark as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme.However, some fans theorise that there are intense similarities between Marty and Michael Bluth, Bateman’s character in Arrested Development.In this theory, Michael is Marty after he has been through a witness protection scheme, with many viewers speculating that Ozark contains a number of Arrested Development Easter eggs.Speaking to The Guardian, Bateman said that while he didn’t want to ruin any fan...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
techaeris.com

New on Netflix January 21-27: Ozark returns for fourth season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 21-27th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Non American#Fauntleroys#Byrdes
High-Def Digest

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 Review (Netflix)

Back when Ozark started a few years ago, it took its cues from Breaking Bad, where a seemingly normal family got involved in some high-volume crime and violence. Instead of fueling cancer payments with meth sales, Ozark focused on Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who was hired by the Mexican drug cartel to do their accounting and financials. After Marty's business partner was caught skimming the loot, Marty quickly hatched a plan to get their money back by moving his family and the cartel's money to the Ozarks. Since then, Marty, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their two teenage kids Charlotte and Jonah (Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner) are deep in the know about everything their dad does and what they must do to stay alive.
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Ozark isn’t ‘the poor man’s Breaking Bad’ – it’s better

Jason Bateman has been breaking bad since 2017. That was the year the genial b-lister, known for unhinged comedies such as Arrested Development, revealed to the world a different side to his acting talents as lead in Netflix’s Ozark. His character, Marty Byrde, is an everyman accountant who, together with wife Wendy (Laura Linney), is sucked into a life of crime in the Lake of the Ozarks resort town in Western Missouri.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Billions: Peloton Says It 'Did Not Agree' to Appearance in Season 6 Premiere

For the second time in as many months, the fitness company Peloton is addressing its use in a popular TV series — this time, Showtime’s Billions. During the financial drama’s Season 6 premiere on Sunday night (mild spoilers ahead!), David Costabile’s Mike “Wags” Wagner suffered a non-fatal heart attack after using a Peloton exercise bike. And though Wags didn’t meet the same fate as And Just Like That‘s Mr. Big — who died shortly after a Peloton ride in the Sex and the City revival’s premiere — Peloton said on Sunday that the company did not sign off on an appearance in...
TV SHOWS
greaterlongisland.com

Blue Point’s Corey Beach sets the scene for new Netflix series starring ‘Breaking Bad’ villain

Production of an upcoming Netflix series starring Breaking Bad-boy Giancarlo Esposito is underway on Long Island. Last September, Netflix ordered up an eight-episode series for the heist drama “Jigsaw.” The plot revolves around the story of $70 billion dollars in bonds that go missing in downtown Manhattan amidst Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
BLUE POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Showrunner Breaks Down Those Season 4 Surprises

[This story contains spoilers for Ozark season four.] The first half of Ozark‘s fourth and final season hit Netflix last week, with more dramatic twists and turns for the Byrde family as their drug cartel money-laundering operation came under increasing pressure from the FBI and the Navarro family. Critics have heavily praised the seven episodes, with the season earning a 94 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Below, showrunner Chris Mundy explains some of the reasoning behind the season’s major plot points and teases what the acclaimed drama’s final batch of episodes will bring when the streamer releases the rest later...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

457K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy