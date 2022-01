Shares of Coupa have sunk 60% over the past year and 20% since the start of January alone. The correction in tech stocks that began in November has taken on added intensity in January. And while I agree for the most part that valuations across the sector needed a sharp reality check, in many stocks wide chasms have opened up between where the stocks are currently trading and the fundamentals that the business is producing. Coupa Software (COUP) is one such name. Self-styling itself as the Amazon (AMZN) of B2B procurement, Coupa has spent the majority of its lifetime as a public company in the limelight as a Wall Street favorite, until now. The company touts both massive growth as well as growing profitability, on top of recurring revenue in a very wide TAM.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO