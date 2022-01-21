ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen To the First Track From Michael Giacchino’s The Batman Soundtrack

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleListen To the First Track From Michael Giacchino’s The Batman Soundtrack. It’s been almost ten years since the last Batman solo movie hit theaters. But in under two months, The Batman is ushering in a new era with Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Director Matt Reeves is taking...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES
Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Batman: Why Michael Keaton Chose to Return for The Flash

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s big cameos may be fresh in the mind, and worth over $1 billion at the box office, but some would argue the return of Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe still isn’t as surprising as Michael Keaton’s DC comeback. The legendary actor who first brought the Dark Knight to the big screen in 1989, and last wore the cape and cowl in ’92, is set to reprise his role in The Flash and Batgirl. This is a bit unexpected, to say the least.
MOVIES
Inverse

The Batman’s

No, I’m not about to launch into Leonard Cohen lyrics, though I certainly could. I’m talking about Batman and the recent semi-controversy surrounding the rating of Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated take of the Dark Knight mythos, The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright,...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Matt Reeves Sheds Some Light on The Riddler’s Plan In The Batman

Matt Reeves Sheds Some Light on The Riddler’s Plan In The Batman. For the first time since Batman Forever in 1995, the Riddler will be one of the main villains on the big screen in The Batman. Paul Dano will portray Edward Nashton/The Riddler as an enigmatic serial killer who pushes Robert Pattinson’s Batman to his limits. However, there’s more to the Riddler’s plan than meets the eye. Via The Wrap, director Matt Reeves spoke to Moviemaker Magazine and shed some light on Riddler’s motivations.
MOVIES
Kerrang

Listen to the spine-tingling The Batman theme

Excitement for March's The Batman is continuing to ramp up this week, with the (very long) running time announced, as well as the spine-tingling theme by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. The Robert Pattinson-starring flick is going to be the longest Batman movie ever, clocking in at two hours and 55...
ENTERTAINMENT
SuperHeroHype

The Batman’s Runtime is Nearly Three Hours Long

You can expect some long lines at the bathroom when The Batman hits theaters in just a few weeks. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has confirmed the official runtime for Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated reboot, and The Batman‘s runtime clocks in at a whopping two hours and 55 minutes. That total includes eight minutes of credits.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Batman's Full Theme Has Been Released, Listen Now

It might be a torturously long wait for Batman fans until you get to see the latest incarnation of the caped crusader on the big screen, but for now, you can at least listen to the official theme for the movie. The Batman's theme--which was produced by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino--has been released online by Warner Bros. Watertower label, and you can listen to it below.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Two New The Batman Posters Get up Close and Personal

Two New The Batman Posters Get up Close and Personal. As March rapidly approaches, so does the hype for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Just a month and a half away now, the latest foray into Gotham City will test to see if audiences really are ready to come back to theaters for a non-Marvel hero. One thing we’ve learned: never bet against Batman. Expect to see more merchandise and promotion roll out big-time in the next few weeks. But for now, two new posters get pretty eye-catching. One very literally so, in fact:
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
MOVIES
The Independent

Robert Pattinson clarifies his joke about working out for Batman: ‘That really came back to haunt me’

Robert Pattinson has clarified a joke he made about his Batman role that “really came back to haunt me”.The Twilight star will play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’s forthcoming film – titled The Batman – which also stars Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, and Zoe Kravitz.In a new interview with MovieMaker, Pattinson addressed a joke that he made about working out for the part in a 2020 interview with GQ magazine.“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Batman Image in Batgirl Mural Replaced With Michael Keaton's Likeness

Updates surrounding DC's Batgirl movie are continuing to come to light, as production on the upcoming HBO Max film continues in Glasgow. Last week, fans got their first official look at star Leslie Grace in costume, and a number of behind-the-scenes photos have been littered with Easter eggs to various parts of the DC multiverse. Among them have been some ties to the Batman mythos, following the confirmation that Michael Keaton's incarnation of Batman will make an appearance in the film. As the newest set photo reveals, a previously-seen in-universe mural of Batman and Robin has now been updated to feature Keaton's likeness.
MOVIES
