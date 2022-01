Flashing lights on top of police patrol car Stock photo of police lights. ( kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus/kali9/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

LACEY, Wash. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Lacey.

The shooting occurred in an area off of Yelm Highway.

Police have not said if the person who was shot has died.

Police will confirm additional details of the shooting later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

