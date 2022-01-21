ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon Z7 II Firmware Update Version 1.31Released

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon officially released the firmware update version 1.31 for the Nikon Z7 II mirrorless cameras. The new firmware update version 1.31 for Nikon Z7 II is now available for download...

www.dailycameranews.com

dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs

Full Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs leaked! In addition to the Canon EOS R5 C (Amazon/B&H/Adorama) see full list of Upcoming Canon Products on January 19, 2022. Compact and lightweight, the EOS R5 C is a true hybrid camera, boasting many of the video formats and features from the Cinema EOS lineup as well as many of the still capabilities of the EOS R5 camera in a beautifully designed body. The EOS R5 C is a complete package that offers filmmakers, multimedia journalists and advanced amanteurs a cost-effective 8K, 4L and FHD camera to help unlock their creative potential.
BGR.com

The best camera drone under $100 has a huge extra discount today

NEHEME NH525 Foldable Drone with 720P HD Camera, RC Quadcopter with FPV Live Video Rating: 3.5 Stars HD CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION: NEHEME Mini Selfie Drone equipped with 45° adjustable 720P HD camera, which can broaden your views and record every unforgettable moment in your life. Meanwhile, with advanced FPV real-time transmission tech, you can enjoy real-time images through App for beautiful scenery. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $56.96 Buy from Walmart $89.52 Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called NEHEME happens to be the manufacturer of one of the best-selling FHD quadcopter drones on Amazon’s entire website...
petapixel.com

How to Downgrade a Canon Camera’s Firmware to a Previous Version

If for any reason you need to downgrade your firmware update to an older one, there are two methods you can follow to revert to a previous version. The latest firmware version is not always the best one, photographer and filmmaker KH Cams says in his YouTube video that describes the processes. He says that it is possible that a much-loved feature is no longer available in the latest version of your camera’s firmware or a new, crippling bug was introduced in an update in which case you might want to roll back to the version you had before.
dailycameranews.com

Nikon Z9 Hands-on Reviews

Here are the latest Nikon Z9 hands-on reviews. Nikon Z9 is available for sale and currently available for $5,496.95 at Amazon, B&H, Adorama. You can see the full review and hands-on videos of Nikon Z9 below. The Nikon Z9 is Nikon’s newest flagship camera. The flagship full frame mirrorless is...
dailycameranews.com

Irix 21mm T1.5 Cine Lens Announced

Irix has announced a new 21mm T1.5 cine lens. This new 21mm T1.5 lens is available for Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, L, MFT, Nikon Z and Sony E mount camera systems. The Irix Cine 21mm T1.5 lens will come with a carrying pouch as well as front and rear end caps. The US price is $1,150 and you can preorder it now at Adorama.
dailycameranews.com

Fujifilm Announces X Summit in May with 5th Generation X Series Camera

Fujifilm has announced the next Fujifilm X Summit for May 2022. While the company will celebrate the X-mount’s 10th anniversary, as part of this event, the Fujifilm X-H2 camera is also expected to be released. Fujifilm was waiting for the next generation sensor technology to announce the camera, which...
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sony FX6 & FX9 firmware updates

Sony announced that it will soon release a major FX6 and FX9 firmware update. Explora published all details:. The soon-to-be-released v2.0 update for the FX6 improves AF tracking, adds 16-bit raw output and 4-ch audio metering, and more, while the FX9 v3.0 update highlights include improved autofocus, support for anamorphic lenses, B4 lens support, and additional control options.
provideocoalition.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Includes RAW Recoding Capabilities

Today Canon announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera with the added feature of Cinema RAW Light internal recording and Frame and Interval recording modes. With the announcement of the Canon EOS R5 C, the Canon C70 needed a feature update to keep in line with the raw recording capabilities of all EOS Cinema Cameras.
dailycameranews.com

Canon announces the EOS R5C, hybrid full frame camera

Canon unveils the EOS R5C, a hybrid full frame mirrorless camera, that combines the EOS R5 with a Cinema EOS camera, all in a single body. The US price for EOS R5 C body is $4,499, now available for pre-order at Amazon/B&HPhoto/Adorama . The release date for Canon EOS R5 C is in March, 2022.
canonrumors.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Answers The Top Demands of Professional End-Users

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera that implements sought after features such as Cinema RAW Light internal recording as well as Frame and Interval recording modes. The added features allow the EOS C70 to be better paired with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III workflows, and come as a direct result of end-user feedback from professionals.
Macdaily News

Apple releases new firmware for 3rd generation AirPods

Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December. Apple does not offer details on what’s included in new firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don’t know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.
dronedj.com

Massive DJI Action 2 firmware update brings more stable, level footage

DJI has dropped a major firmware update for its new Action 2 camera today. The firmware, v01.02.10.10, comes with a bunch of new features including the all-new HorizonBalancing stabilization mode, a low-power mode for time-lapse videography, and much more. Here’s everything that’s coming to DJI Action 2 with firmware v01.02.10.10…...
dailycameranews.com

New Sony FE 85mm f/1.2 GM Lens Rumored to be Announced in 2022

New Sony FE 85mm f/1.2 GM Lens is rumored to be announced in 2022. The details of the FE 85mm f/1.2 GM lens is unknown at the moment, but we expect the Sony FE 85mm f/1.2 GM lens will be more compact in size, just like the FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens.
dailycameranews.com

Nikon Japan Updates Release Dates of New Products

Nikon Japan issued updated release dates for several of their new products. The list consist of lenses and accessories. Nikon’s Z 24-120mm f4 S ($1,096.95 at B&H, Adorama) is a worthy and well featured successor to the venerable AF-S 24-120mm f4G VR which the new lens surpasses in every aspect. The Nikon Z 28-75mm f2.8 ($1,196.95 at B&H/Adorama/Amazon) offers a good feature set including full weather sealing, fluorine-coating, multi function ring, and most crucially a low weight and very reasonable price.
TechRadar

Garmin Fenix 6 gets a huge firmware update, including some surprises

Garmin has released a hefty firmware update for the Garmin Fenix 6, which adds a host of new sports tracking profiles, and improved fitness tracking algorithms. We're still awaiting confirmation of the much anticipated Garmin Fenix 7, which is widely expected to appear later this year, but if you've been thinking about investing in a high-end sports watch, this update might be enough to make you settle for the older model.
onmsft.com

New Surface Pro X firmware updates add support for Surface Slim Pen charger

Microsoft has released the January 2022 firmware updates for all of its Qualcomm-powered Surface Pro X tablets. The new bits should improve stability and performance on Windows 11, but there’s also new support for the Surface Slim Pen charger. For those unfamiliar with the Surface Slim Pen Charger, it’s...
Gadget Flow

RØDE VideoMic GO II microphone is a smaller, simplified version of the VideoMic NTG

Make radical changes to your content creation with the RØDE VideoMic GO II analog/USB microphone. A smaller and simplified update of the VideoMic NTG along with significant updates, it’s ultracompact. Moreover, the RØDE VideoMic GO II delivers focused directivity, isolation from background noise and vibrations, and low noise. When used as a USB microphone, the 3.5 mm jack works as a headphone output. So you can monitor the live signal from your host device. And, since this analog/USB microphone uses a wired connection, it doesn’t have any controls or switches to operate. Furthermore, this microphone features acoustic perforations instead of the linear slots you typically see. This new design helps to deliver a natural, uncolored sound. It also adopts a supercardioid polar pattern to focus on the sound directly in front of it while disregarding sound from the sides and rear. Overall, get creative with this microphone.
