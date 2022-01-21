ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, IN

Monrovia's Tucker Rahn wins week 8 boys basketball player of the week

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 1 day ago
Readers of the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times had three boys basketball players to choose from for the week eight player of the week.

Monrovia fans came through for the fifth time this season, voting guard Tucker Rahn boys basketball player of the week.

Rahn scored a team-high 11 points while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a loss to Plainfield. He led the team once more the following night in a loss to North Putnam, providing 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Rahn accounted for 95.74% of the vote.

Second in voting was Martinsville's Landon Myers, followed by Decatur Central's Brandon Smith.

Watch the Reporter-Times and Mooresville-Decatur Times Facebook pages or go to www.reporter-times.com on Monday to vote for Week 9 boys basketball candidates.

